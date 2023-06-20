Solid Waste Management Market to Grow USD 1,193.88 Billion by 2027 | At a 2.4% CAGR | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Solid Waste Management Market will be worth USD 1,193.88 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the strict government regulations regarding solid waste disposal. The increasing population growth and the rising amount of waste generated every year are expected to drive the growth of solid waste management solutions. Favorable regulatory policies regarding the proper solid waste disposal, such as carbon tax or direct subsidies, or landfill taxes, is most likely to fuel the demand for solid waste management solutions.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are key factors contributing to the increasing adoption of solid waste management solutions. The growing initiatives of the government to reduce the contamination of water bodies and carbon emissions are most likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Utilization of the municipal solid waste (MSW) as fuel to generate renewable energy sources through thermal and biological techniques is projected to drive growth opportunities for the future. The increasing preference of the developed countries towards Zero waste generation and waste recycling will surely boost the demand for solid waste management and recycling solutions.

Analysis of Five Forces

(Employing Porter's five models can aid in developing corporate strategies.)

This analysis of five forces is conducted due to the decentralization of the global Solid Waste Management market. The five forces considered are:

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Risk of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Overview of the Market:

This study focuses on the present state of the Solid Waste Management Market and assesses key market statistics, such as CAGR, gross margin, revenue, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and year-over-year growth, through comprehensive primary and secondary research approaches. The report on the India Market includes profiles of major companies based on factors such as markets served, production, revenue, market share, recent developments, and gross profit margins. A detailed market dynamics section examines the market's drivers, constraints, opportunities, influencers, challenges, and trends.

Solid Waste Management Market - Analysis of Customer Landscape This research delves into the market's adoption lifecycle, starting from the innovators to the dawdlers, and examines penetration-based adoption rates in different regions.

A few of the significant players in this market are:

Covanta Holding Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc, Recology, Cleanaway, Wheelabrator Technologies, Waste Management, Inc., Veolia Environment SA (Veolia), SUEZ, Advanced Disposal Services

Moreover, the research provides significant buying criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies assess and formulate their growth strategy.

Solid Waste Management Market – Segmentation Assessment

Waste Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial Solid Waste

Municipal Solid Waste

Treatment Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Collection

Processing (Recycling, and Anaerobic Digestion)

Disposal (Landfill & Open Dump and Incineration)

Material Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastics

Metals

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Food

Others

Geography Overview

The global Solid Waste Management Market is divided into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study gives practical insights and assesses the contribution of each region to the worldwide Solid Waste Management Market’s growth.

What are the main pieces of information included in this report on the Solid Waste Management Market?

Market CAGR during the predicted period

Comprehensive details on the factors that will drive the Solid Waste Management Market's growth

Accurate estimation of the Solid Waste Management Market size and its contribution to the market, with emphasis on the parent market

Realistic predictions of future trends and shifts in consumer behavior

Solid Waste Management Market Industry Growth in North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape, along with comprehensive vendor information

In-depth assessment of the factors that may impede Solid Waste Management Market vendors' expansion.

What are the key advantages for stakeholders in this report on the Solid Waste Management Market?

The Solid Waste Management Market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market trends, estimations, and size dynamics, which can help stakeholders identify potential prospects.

The study highlights the role of buyers and suppliers in aiding stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and expand their supplier-buyer network, as shown in the five forces study by Porter.

In-depth research, as well as market size and segmentation, can assist in identifying current opportunities in the Solid Waste Management Market.

The report maps the largest revenue-contributing countries in each region.

The Solid Waste Management Market research report also provides an in-depth analysis of the top competitors in the market.

