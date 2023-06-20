FileTrail Moves to Upgraded Austin, TX, Corporate Office

Larger space accommodates recent and projected future growth, offers modern amenities and features enhanced security measures

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail®, the leader in modern information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, announces its recent move to a larger and more updated office space. The new location offers an upgrade not just in size but in infrastructure and, importantly, in physical and digital security measures for FileTrail’s growing software development, client services and administrative teams.



As a result of the move, the company’s corporate office now encompasses nearly twice the square footage as its previous headquarters and will now be housed in a single building in Austin to promote improved collaboration and cohesiveness among its various departments. Large, open workspaces with exceptional natural light and a rooftop patio are among the amenities that provide a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. The newer construction has modern fire suppression and access control in addition to other upgraded security features.

“FileTrail has experienced significant growth over the past couple of years, prompting our need for a larger headquarters. The new location offers improved security measures along with the flexibility we require for continued expansion,” says FileTrail CEO Harold Westervelt. “In addition to seeking a newer building with modern amenities, we chose to stay in the popular East Austin area which remains helpful in attracting and retaining the quality talent for which FileTrail is known.”

FileTrail relocated to Austin, Texas, from the Bay Area of California in 2020, amid a period of significant growth, to accommodate its continued expansion. The Austin area has proved to be a good fit for the company and its diverse and growing team. The new office is located close to public transportation and is less than six miles from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for visitor convenience.

About FileTrail

Founded in 2000, FileTrail® is the leader in information governance and records management solutions for highly regulated markets throughout North America, the U.K. and Europe. Designed as an integrated enterprise software solution, FileTrail serves large enterprises, internal legal departments and law firms with full life cycle information governance management. As a comprehensive IG suite, FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates records and information governance management, enabling organizations to meet urgent client demands, pass audits, conduct a client audit response across multiple repositories, address outside council guidelines and handle new compliance rules with a modern approach.

Sophisticated organizations that see the big picture are moving beyond just records management and have selected FileTrail as their long-term partner to guide them through the information governance life cycle. For more information or to schedule a call, visit filetrail.com.

