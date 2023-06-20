Flock Safety Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification for Public Safety Technology Platform

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety, the first public safety operating system for cities, today announced it has successfully completed System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type II Certification, which ensures the company upholds the highest industry standards for data security. After completing a rigorous audit process covering security, availability, and confidentiality, Flock Safety can assure its customers that its data security and privacy practices have met the gold standard in the industry.

Since its founding in 2017, Flock Safety has upheld its commitment to placing customer data security and privacy at the top of its responsibilities. This outside audit and certification, which was completed by a leading CPA and auditing firm, underscores that commitment.

"This certification provides assurance for our partners, customers, employees, and investors that the Flock Safety platform meets the highest security standards," said Eric Tan, Flock Safety’s CIO & Chief Security Officer. "Our customers, both public and private, need to be able to trust us, and there is no better way to validate that trust than to meet such a high standard of rigorous third party testing as mandated by SOC 2.”

Flock Safety’s public safety platform, along with its hardware solutions including the Falcon® License Plate Recognition (LPR) camera, Raven® gunshot detection sensor, and Condor™ video camera, contain features that exceed the norm of most data security protocols. This commitment to protecting individual privacy, while enabling transparency and accountability for public officials, is one of the top reasons that thousands of communities, from Rhode Island to Florida, Illinois to California, choose Flock Safety.

All data collected through Flock Safety devices is wholly objective, removing human bias from the public safety equation. Vehicular, audio, and video data are encrypted throughout its lifecycle, from on-device to cloud storage, and by default, deleted after 30 days.

Flock Safety enables robust auditing of its platform to promote accountability and transparency. All searches conducted on any LPR device require a search reason and are saved in an indefinitely-available audit trail. All views of live or recorded video, as well as video download events, are saved and available for audit indefinitely.

Additionally, Flock Safety conducts regular security training for all employees and adheres to strict access controls.

To learn more about Flock Safety’s public safety platform and to schedule a demo of any specific products, visit www.flocksafety.com .

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Our intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Our full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 3,700 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.

