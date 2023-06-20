Arms Ammunition Market Size Growing at 4.8% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 35.63 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research
The increasing emphasis on self-defense and extensive rise in investment in arms & ammo for the defense & law enforcement bodies are influencing the market
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Arms & Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 35.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Arms & Ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic insurgency & terrorist activities, increasing interest in bird-hunting, usage of the Arms & Ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few.
Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.
The global market landscape of Arms & Ammunition is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.
Analysis of Five Forces
(Employing Porter's five models can aid in developing corporate strategies.)
This analysis of five forces is conducted due to the decentralization of the global Arms Ammunition market. The five forces considered are:
Bargaining power of buyers
Threat of new entrants
Risk of rivalry
Bargaining power of suppliers
Overview of the Market:
This study focuses on the present state of the Arms Ammunition Market and assesses key market statistics, such as CAGR, gross margin, revenue, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and year-over-year growth, through comprehensive primary and secondary research approaches. The report on the India Market includes profiles of major companies based on factors such as markets served, production, revenue, market share, recent developments, and gross profit margins. A detailed market dynamics section examines the market's drivers, constraints, opportunities, influencers, challenges, and trends.
Arms Ammunition Market - Analysis of Customer Landscape This research delves into the market's adoption lifecycle, starting from the innovators to the dawdlers, and examines penetration-based adoption rates in different regions.
A few of the significant players in this market are:
Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., Raytheon Company
Moreover, the research provides significant buying criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies assess and formulate their growth strategy.
Arms Ammunition Market – Segmentation Assessment
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Arms
Pistols
Revolvers
Rifles
Machine Guns
Shotguns
Carbines
Others
Ammunition
Bullets
Aerial Bombs
Grenades
Artillery Shells
Mortars
Launchers
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Military
Law Enforcement
Hunting
Sports
Self-defense
Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Small
9mm
56mm
62mm
7mm
.338 Lapua Magnum
.338 Norma Magnum
5mm
Others
Medium
20mm
25mm
30mm
40mm
Others
High
60mm
81mm
120m
155mm
Others
Geography Overview
The global Arms Ammunition Market is divided into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study gives practical insights and assesses the contribution of each region to the worldwide Arms Ammunition Market’s growth.
What are the main pieces of information included in this report on the Arms Ammunition Market?
Market CAGR during the predicted period
Comprehensive details on the factors that will drive the Arms Ammunition Market's growth between 2020 and 2027.
Accurate estimation of the Arms Ammunition Market size and its contribution to the market, with emphasis on the parent market
Realistic predictions of future trends and shifts in consumer behavior
Arms Ammunition Market Industry Growth in North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape, along with comprehensive vendor information
In-depth assessment of the factors that may impede Arms Ammunition Market vendors' expansion.
What are the key advantages for stakeholders in this report on the Arms Ammunition Market?
The Arms Ammunition Market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market trends, estimations, and size dynamics from 2020 to 2030, which can help stakeholders identify potential prospects.
The study highlights the role of buyers and suppliers in aiding stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and expand their supplier-buyer network, as shown in the five forces study by Porter.
In-depth research, as well as market size and segmentation, can assist in identifying current opportunities in the Arms Ammunition Market.
The report maps the largest revenue-contributing countries in each region.
The Arms Ammunition Market research report also provides an in-depth analysis of the top competitors in the market.
Table of Contents:
1 Business Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Research by Type
1.3 Application Market
1.4 Studying Goals
1.5 Years Thought about
2 Trends in Global Growth
2.1 Arms Ammunition Market Perspective for the World
2.2 Regional Growth Trends
2.3 Market Dynamics
2.3.1Industry Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Difficulties
2.3.4 Market Restrictions
3 Key Players' Competition Landscape
3.1 Top Players in the World by Revenue
3.2 Market Share by Company Type Worldwide
3.3 Players Covered: Revenue Order
3.4 Ratio of Global Market Concentration
3.4.1 Ratio of Global Market Concentration
3.4.2 The top 10 and five companies worldwide by revenue
3.5 Key Players Location Served and Head Office
3.6 Major Players, Goods and Services
3.7 Date of Market Entry
3.8 Acquisitions and mergers, growth
4 Market Data by Type from Arms Ammunition
4.1 Historic Global Market Size by Type
4.2 Forecasted Market Size by Application for Type 5 Arms Ammunition in the World
5.1 Historical Market Size by Application for the World
5.2 Market Size by Application for the World
