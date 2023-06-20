Advancing Brain Disease Treatment: Analyzing the Blood-Brain Barrier Market

Emergen Research Logo

Major prevalence of neurological disorders and rapidly increasing geriatric population are key factors driving growth of the global blood-brain barrier market

Blood-Brain Barrier Market Size – USD 1.25 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.8%, Market Trend – Advancements in healthcare infrastructure” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent report by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide blood-brain barrier (BBB) market is anticipated to reach USD 7.40 billion in 2028 at a consistent CAGR during the projected period. The high prevalence of neurological illnesses such Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, Hunter's syndrome, and brain tumours are significant factors influencing market revenue growth. Rising healthcare costs and increased investment in pharmaceutical research and development are further causes. The blood-brain barrier is crucial in defending the brain against poisonous substances and many blood-borne diseases. Through a specific interchange of components regulated by the blood-brain barrier (BBB) or blood-cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) barrier, it serves to limit the circulation of substances from the circulatory systems to CSF or the brain. The delivery of medications to the brain is also considerably hampered by this function. Drug delivery through this barrier is necessary in the event of central nervous system illnesses in order to provide the proper therapeutic impact to the desired region.

Future market revenue growth is anticipated to be driven by ongoing technical advancements in magnetic resonance imaging technology, which helps to identify the blood-brain barrier, as well as the introduction of advanced nanotechnology and ultrasound applications.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In January 2021, Nanoform Finland signed an agreement with Herantis Pharma. This agreement will help both companies to improve blood-brain-barrier penetration in nasal drug delivery routes for Parkinson’s therapies using nanoparticle technology.

Parkinson’s disease segment accounted for major revenue share in global market in 2020 and is expected to register a 25.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to major prevalence of Parkinson’s Disease among an expanding global patient pool.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid advancements in pharmaceutical and healthcare infrastructure, increasing aging population, major prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing number of hospitals and long-term care facilities in countries across the globe.

Top competitors of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market profiled in the report include:

Allon Therapeutics, Inc., Angiochem Inc., Armagen Technologies, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, BiOasis Technologies, Inc., Sanofi Genzyme, CarThera, Cephalon Inc., Nanomerics, and F. Hoffman La-Roche AG.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market based on application, technology, end-use, and by region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Alzheimer’s Disease

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Hunter’s Syndrome

Brain Cancer

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bispecific Antibody RMT Approach

Trojan Horse Approach

Increasing Permeability

Passive Diffusion

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Surgical centers

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

