Aerostructures Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis 2028

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aerostructures market is expected to continue its growth trajectory over the forecast period, driven by several factors. The increasing outsourcing of aerostructure manufacturing by OEMs is likely to be a significant factor contributing to the growth of the market. This trend is being driven by the need to reduce costs and increase efficiency, as well as the increasing complexity of aerostructures.

Another factor driving the growth of the market is the growing use of composite materials in the commercial aviation sector. Composites are lightweight and durable, making them ideal for use in aerostructures. As the demand for more fuel-efficient aircraft increases, the use of composites is expected to grow even further.

In addition, the increasing production of aircraft by major aircraft manufacturers is expected to contribute to the growth of the aerostructures market. With the growth of the aviation industry, there is an increasing demand for new aircraft, which in turn drives the demand for aerostructures.

The preference for lightweight materials such as composites and superalloys is also expected to be a key factor in the growth of the market. As airlines look to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, the weight of aircraft is becoming increasingly important. The use of lightweight materials in aerostructures can significantly reduce the weight of aircraft, leading to improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

Finally, the rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as 3D printing is also expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. 3D printing technology can significantly reduce the time and cost of producing aerostructures, leading to increased production output.

the production and delivery of commercial aircraft have been increasing significantly in the past decade due to several factors. One of the main drivers of this growth is the increasing number of individuals preferring air travel over other modes of transportation. This trend is being driven by rising disposable incomes and a growing middle class in emerging economies, which has led to an increase in air travel passenger volumes.

This increase in passenger volumes has, in turn, led to a boost in the deployment of commercial aircraft to expand fleets and cater to rising demand. Furthermore, the demand for aircraft from countries such as China and India has increased significantly due to their increasing military budgets and the need to bolster regional security, as well as robust international and domestic tourism trends.

Another key factor driving the growth of the commercial aircraft market is the development of new lightweight and more advanced and durable materials. These materials are being used to reduce aircraft weight, minimize carbon emissions, and improve fuel efficiency. This is important because reducing the weight of aircraft can significantly improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, which is becoming increasingly important as airlines look to reduce their environmental impact.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Aerostructures Market:

UTC Aerospace Systems, Leonardo S.p.A., Triumph Group, Inc., STELIA Aerospace Group, Spirit AeroSystems, Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt. Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Cyient, Collin Aerospace, and Saab AB.

The global market is further segmented into type and application:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fuselage

Empennage

Flight Control Surfaces

Wings

Nose

Nacelle and Pylon

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Composites

Alloys

Metals

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

OEMs

Aftermarket

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Commercial

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Military

General

Others (Gliders and Microlights)

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Commercial

Military

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Takeaways of the Competitive Overview Section:

Overview of the company profiles of each market player

Industrial chain analysis of each player

Revenue share contribution

Sales network and distribution channels and net profits and losses of each company

Key business growth strategies are undertaken by these players

Overall, the commercial aircraft market is expected to continue its growth trajectory over the coming years, driven by a combination of factors such as increasing demand for air travel, rising disposable incomes, increasing military budgets, and the development of new lightweight and advanced materials.

