Bridging the Gap between Web and Mobile: Navigating the World of Progressive Web Applications

Growing penetration of smartphones and surging Internet usage are projected to drive the progressive web application market during the forecast period.

Progressive Web Application Market Size – USD 1.13 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 31.9%, Market Trends – High demand from the media & entertainment industry ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Progressive Web Application Market is estimated to reach value of USD 10.44 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Progressive web applications (PWAs) remove any friction by using web to deliver app-standard experiences. The user need not have to install apps and he/she can simply navigate to the site on the browser, including Safari and Chrome. PWA focuses on loading more rapidly and using fewer data.

Rich features of progressive web application, such as push notifications on Android, touch gestures, geo-location, and ability to save icons of PWA on home screens to make them easily accessible, are making it popular among users. Moreover, another driving factor is that PWAs do have to replace native apps, as they work in tandem with them.

A surge in the number of smartphone users and significant amount of time spent by these users on apps are projected to propel the progressive web application market during the forecast period. However, complicated, slow-building, and deploying applications are projected to hamper the adoption of this technology in the near future. PWAs occupy limited space and they can run on low Internet speed and on offline mode as well. This drives the demand for PWAs exponentially.

Key Highlights of Report

As more progressive web technology is infiltrating the market, more PWA frameworks and tools are being launched. Knockout, a free JavaScript, is a PWA tool that helps developers build responsive displays with Model-View-View Model (MVVM) (MWWM).

Dynamic web application is a framework software which controls construction of a web page and facilitates maintenance. Examples of dynamic web application include news apps and e-commerce apps.

The small- & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is estimated to expand at the most rapid CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of progressive web applications. Lack of sophisticated infrastructure and R&D teams in SMEs to develop apps is creating demand for the technology.

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2019, owing to rising adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Growing usage of web-based applications in the U.S. is another factor driving the market.

Key market participants include Fusion Informatics, Deligence Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aafilogic Infotech, Constant Infosolutions, CMARIX TechnoLabs, MLSDev, Nextyug India, Hidden Brain, Google Developers, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global progressive web application market based on offering, application, end-user, industry vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Tools & Libraries

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Dynamic Web Application

Static Web Application

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Real Estate

Travel & Tourism

Healthcare

Education

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Progressive Web Application Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

What is the current size and projected growth of the progressive web application market?

What are the key factors driving the adoption of progressive web applications?

What are the major challenges and barriers faced by businesses implementing progressive web applications?

What are the key features and advantages of progressive web applications over traditional web applications and native mobile apps?

Which industries are leading the adoption of progressive web applications and what are the potential use cases?

What are the emerging trends and innovations in the progressive web application market?

Who are the key players in the market and what are their market shares and strategies?

What are the regional dynamics and opportunities for progressive web application market growth?

What are the security and privacy considerations associated with progressive web applications and how are they addressed?

What is the future outlook for the progressive web application market in terms of technological advancements, market expansion, and adoption rates?

These key questions will be thoroughly addressed and analyzed in the research report, providing valuable insights and comprehensive understanding of the progressive web application market and its prospects.

