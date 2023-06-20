Maryland Department of Natural Resources Certifies Two New Clean Marinas

June 20, 2023

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has awarded Clean Marina certification to Hilltop Marina in Baltimore County and Bohemia Bay Yacht Harbour in Cecil County. There are now 147 certified Clean Marinas in Maryland, representing about 30% of the marinas in the state.

The Clean Marina designation is awarded to marinas that comply with all applicable regulatory requirements and voluntarily adopt a significant portion of recommended best practices in the Maryland Clean Marina Guidebook.

Hilltop Marina co-owner Gary Moler operates the small “slips only” marina on Hopkins Creek off the Middle River in Essex. With minimal amenities and no staff, this marina is considered a “Clean Marina Partner.” Moler has taken steps to prevent pollution such as preparing an emergency response plan, assembling a spill response kit, and sharing clean boating tips with his slip holders.

At Bohemia Bay Yacht Harbour in Chesapeake City, General Manager Ken Long and his team have voluntarily taken spill prevention and response training, they maintain a stormwater pond and berm system to capture storm water and any sediment or debris, and they offer single-stream recycling as part of their Clean Marina efforts.

Marinas, boatyards, and yacht clubs of any size are encouraged to pursue Clean Marina certification to help reduce pollutants in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The Clean Marina tools, including the guidebook and an award checklist, are available on the Department of Natural Resources website.

Free resources and technical assistance to marinas seeking the award are also available from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Questions can be sent to donna.morrow@maryland.gov.