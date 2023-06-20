BURGERFI PUTS A RING ON IT FOR NATIONAL ONION RING DAY
One Lucky Couple To Get Engaged On June 22 Can Win a Free Year’s Supply of Onion RingsFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) (“BurgerFi” or the “Company”), owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, is ready to put a ring on it for newly engaged couples on National Onion Ring Day. On Thursday, June 22, BurgerFi is “marrying” the opportunity to bring lovers of the irresistibly crunchy and delicious snack a chance to score a free year's supply of Onion Rings!*
“BurgerFi is known for our sensationally indulgent and delicious Onion Rings,” said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer of BurgerFi International Inc. “Every day is a good day for Onion Rings at BurgerFi, so we wanted to celebrate and embrace love. We are excited to give our guests delightfully surprising offers and celebrate newly engaged guests with this food holiday.”
A couple that gets engaged and puts “a ring on it” on National Onion Ring Day, will have the chance to win a free year's supply of Onion Rings.* Onion Rings will be granted in the form of a gift card valued at (1) order of regular Onion Rings per day for 365 days to (1) eligible winner. To be eligible for the giveaway, the couple must post on Instagram or Facebook of the engagement AND tag @BurgerFi AND use the #LoveOnionRings in the same post for a chance to win. The winner will be announced on June 23, 2023.
BurgerFi offers crispy, mouthwatering beer-battered Jumbo Onion Rings all year round. Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients including 100% All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives.
For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit www.BurgerFi.com. To learn more about Anthony’s, visit www.acfp.com.
About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)
BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality Wagyu Beef Blend Burgers, Antibiotic and Cage-Free Chicken offerings, Fresh, Hand-Cut Sides, and Frozen Custard Shakes and Concretes. BurgerFi was named “The Very Best Burger” at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10 Best 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC.
About Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings was acquired by BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW), on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wings brand that operates 60 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony's was named "The Best Pizza Chain in America" by USA Today's Great American Bites and "Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain" by Mashed in 2021. To learn more about Anthony's, please visit www.acfp.com.
