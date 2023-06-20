TELF AG Partners with Carbon Chain to Accelerate Climate Action
TELF AG, a leading commodities trader, announces that it has entered a partnership with Carbon Chain, the industry leader in supply chain emissions tracking.
We’re pleased that TELF AG will be using the CarbonChain platform to understand and address the carbon footprint of its supply chains, from source to shipment to product use.”LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TELF AG Partners with Carbon Chain to Accelerate Climate Action
— Adam Hearne, CEO of CarbonChain
TELF AG, a leading physical commodities trader, announces that it has entered a strategic partnership with Carbon Chain, the industry leader in supply chain emissions tracking.
As part of the partnership, TELF AG will utilize Carbon Chain’s best-in-class carbon accounting software to track and measure the carbon footprint of TELF AG. This will enable TELF AG to understand its emissions profile better and identify opportunities to reduce its environmental impact.
“We are thrilled to partner with Carbon Chain to accelerate our climate action efforts,” said Nikolay Litvinenko, CEO of TELF AG. “Their software is the best in the industry for accurate accounting of supply chain emissions, and we believe it will be instrumental in helping us achieve our net-zero goals.”
The partnership between TELF AG and Carbon Chain underscores the importance of carbon accounting and collaboration in addressing the global climate crisis. By working together to track TELF AG’s carbon footprint, the two companies aim to drive meaningful progress toward a more sustainable future.
“For commodities traders like TELF AG, Scope 3 emissions are the most substantial and the main source of climate-related risks and opportunities,” said Adam Hearne, CEO of CarbonChain. “As the world transitions to a net-zero economy, we’re pleased that TELF AG will be using the CarbonChain platform to understand and address the carbon footprint of its supply chains, from source to shipment to product use.”
For more information about TELF AG, please visit www.telf.ch or contact:
The Press Office of TELF AG
Lugano, Switzerland
press@telf.ch
www.telf.ch
About CarbonChain
CarbonChain empowers companies to make climate-conscious decisions to accelerate action toward a net-zero economy. Its AI-powered carbon accounting platform automates emissions tracking with accurate, granular, asset-level data for carbon-intensive supply chains, including metals, mining and manufacturing. CarbonChain’s methodology V0.94 has been validated by SGS and verified by Bureau Veritas for manufacturers, commodity traders, financiers and freight firms to unlock unrivaled insight into carbon-related risks and opportunities in near real-time.
Founded in 2019, CarbonChain is a CPD-accredited solutions provider, a Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) supporter and a proud member of ResponsibleSteel. CarbonChain is supported by the UK government’s innovation arm (Innovate UK) and was part of the Y Combinator Summer 2020 cohort. Visit carbonchain.com to learn more.
Rick De Oliveira
TELF AG
press@telf.ch
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
TELF AG Carbon Capture Technology - Stanislav Kondrashov, TELF AG Founder - Reducing carbon emissions is crucial to mitigating climate effects.