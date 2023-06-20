Disposable Syringes Market Size to be Worth USD 21.65 Billion Growing at 5.8% CAGR till 2030; by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for safety syringes and rising rate of vaccine immunizations are key factors driving disposable syringes market revenue growth

Disposable Syringes Market Size – USD 13.07 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Rapid technological advancements in autoinjector syringes” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global disposable syringes market size was USD 13.07 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid technological advancements in autoinjector syringes, increasing rate of immunization, rising demand for safety syringes, substantial improvements in syringe manufacturing processes, as well as growing consumer demand from the pharmaceutical industry are factors driving market revenue growth.

Traditional glass syringes are quickly being replaced with disposable ones as they are more frequently available, ready to use, and less expensive. Due to their accessibility in sterile circumstances, readiness for use, and affordability, disposable needles are quickly replacing long-established glass needles. Relevance of this kind of syringe is principally due to financial savings and hygienic applications it offers, as shown by the fact that its use is constantly growing. Plastic-based prefilled cartridges and corresponding syringes are much more cost-effective than standard syringes including cylindrical glass barrels and closely fitting glass rods. In addition, prefilled cartridges are also significantly less likely to crack or break than their regular, glass equivalents.

Patients receive precise dose owing to prefilled syringe cartridges, therefore patients who need to self-inject medication but lack medical knowledge will particularly benefit from this. Prefilled syringes are safer to use because they are highly accurate. Self-aspirating syringes, which essentially pierce skin and inject pharmaceuticals without need to push on a plunger, can fit some cartridges that are made to fit into their syringes. This guarantees that dosages are supplied smoothly and that injections reach proper depth. Using disposable pre-filled syringes results in precise, pre-measured doses, fewer dosing and medication errors, and a lower risk of microbial contamination for health care professionals. Disposable syringes are practical for emergency use and may come with extra peel-off labels that make patient documentation easier.

Preservatives are often not necessary for single-use prefilled syringes. In a recent research, nine out of ten medical professionals said that prefills were preferable to standard needles and syringes. Easily disposable needles are quickly replacing long-established glass needles due to their accessibility in sterile circumstances, readiness for use, and affordability. Moreover, relevance of this kind of syringe is principally due to financial savings and hygienic applications it offers, as shown by the fact that its use is constantly growing. The technology used to make plastic syringes has improved to the point that instruments now satisfy requirements and standards set by hospitals and medical professionals. Disposable-Syringe Jet Injectors (DSJIs) have recently been developed as an enhanced disposable syringe technology to decrease patient cross-contamination.

Furthermore, disposable syringes are used by researchers, developers, and medical professionals to administer intravenous or intramuscular injections of antibiotics to cure infections. Without altering vaccine's composition, DSJIs can be filled from multi-dose and single-dose vials at the point of use and they deliver complete immunization doses intramuscularly or subcutaneously.

Despite significant investments in production of such syringes, management of rising medical waste is increasingly challenging due to waste volume, improper disposal of disposable syringes, limited adoption among patients due to syringe phobia, and other considerations. In the home and other settings, there are inadequate controls over the disposal of needles, syringes, lancets, and other medical supplies. As a result, habitually throwing away home-generated medical waste in curbside garbage exposes sanitation workers and cleaning employees to the risk of getting hurt by a needle.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The pharmaceutical industry segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Disposable syringes are replacing conventional vial and syringe format for delivering protein-based pharmaceuticals, sustained-release formulations, and other treatments. PFS are single-use disposable syringes that are prefilled with a prescribed unit amount of medication. It aids pharmaceutical companies in managing life cycle of their goods and differentiating their brands. Pre-filled syringes have become one of the unit dose medicine options with quickest growth, as the pharmaceutical industry looks for innovative and more practical drug delivery techniques. Pharmaceutical businesses are able to reduce drug waste and extend product life, and patients can self-administer injectable medications at home rather at a hospital using disposable syringes. These are major factors driving revenue growth of the segment.

The safety syringes disease segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2021. The safety syringes segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Safety-Engineered Syringes (SES) are instruments built with cutting-edge safety measures to stop accidental NSIs and re-use among medical personnel. This type of syringe is equipped with a reuse prevention function that prevents the syringe from being used twice following an injection or aspiration. World Health Organization (WHO) advises against using a CS for therapeutic injections, especially in nations where syringe reuse is high and HCV infection is widespread. WHO has begun a campaign to switch public health services to its use of safety-engineered syringes with Re-Use Prevention (RUP) and Sharps Injury Prevention (SIP) features by 2020. The initiative requests that any projects involving delivery of injectable medications use only smart syringes as funding.

The Europe market accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to existence of major syringe manufacturers with significant manufacturing capacity as well as presence of major pharmaceutical companies, which has led to increased demand for disposable syringes. Demand for disposable syringes has increased as a result of the favorable government regulations, which are authorizing disposable prefilled syringes for vaccine immunizations. For instance, on 27 July 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), a provider of medical technology, announced that governments of the U.S. and Canada had each placed separate orders for needles and syringes to be used in administration of any prospective COVID-19 vaccination, hence driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

On 2 December, 2020, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), a leading worldwide medical technology company, announced an investment of USD 1.2 billion over four years to strengthen and expand manufacturing capacity and technology for Pre-Fillable Syringes (PFS) and Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) across its six global manufacturing locations, as well as add a new manufacturing facility in Europe.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Braun Medical, Inc., Novo Nordisk, Baxter International, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Flextronics International Vita Needle Company, UltiMed, Inc., Henke-Sass, and Covidien

Regional Landscape section of the Disposable Syringes report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentations of the Disposable Syringes Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Disposable Syringes market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Conventional Syringes

Safety Syringes

Retractable Safety Syringes

Non-retractable Safety Syringes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Immunization Injections

Therapeutic Injections

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Blood Banks

Pharmaceutical Industry.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Disposable Syringes market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others

Key reasons to buy the Global Disposable Syringes Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Disposable Syringes market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

