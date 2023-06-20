Navigating Molecular Forensics Market: A Study of the Industry's Key Segments

Emergen Research Logo

The adoption of advanced hybridization technologies for molecular forensics tests is driving market demand.

Market Size – USD 1,097.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.8%, Market trends – Advancement in technology.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's most recent study, “Global Molecular Forensics Market - Forecast to 2027", provides a comprehensive analysis of current and potential developments in the global keyword market. The report was created after conducting a great deal of primary and secondary research with the intention of giving readers and businesses a competitive advantage over their counterparts in the sector. In the coming years, the report The report considers both the current situation and past data. The report provides detailed information on growth factors, opportunities, lucrative business outlook, promising growth areas and estimated growth rates through 2027. The current COVID-19 pandemic's movement restrictions and lockdowns are predicted to have a negative impact on the growth of the keyword business. The COVID-19 pandemic is predicted to have an influence on the keyword industry in addition to many other international marketplaces. The slowdown in economic expansion and the rapid shifts in demand will have an even greater impact on industry growth. The COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the entire Molecular Forensics industry are covered in the paper. In addition, the report provides a comprehensive assessment of the factors that are likely to support or hinder market expansion in the coming years.

The global Molecular Forensics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2,223.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for molecular forensics is growing due to the advancement in technology and the adoption of advanced hybridization technologies for molecular forensics tests. Continuous investment in research and development and favorable regulations will propel the growth of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of techniques and complexities will restrain the market. Molecular biology tools have improved the capability of the forensic scientist to characterize the biological evidence to the point where it is feasible to analyze the sample and achieve individualization. Lack of accuracy of the results attained from the use of technologies with impedes market growth. The advancement in technologies has also propelled the usage of technology in the criminal investigation.

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Molecular Forensics market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Molecular Forensics market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2020, Renishaw launched the Raman system for forensic analysis. The inVia InSpect is the latest version of its bestselling inVia confocal Raman microscope, customized for usage in molecular forensic laboratories for trace evidence analysis.

The software segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. The development in molecular software helps in tracking of sample handling throughout the process.

NGS enables molecular forensics to generate data that span the human genome, and NGS-generated short tandem repeat calls are fully compatible. With its ultra-high scalability, throughput, and speed, Next Generation Sequencing allows researchers to perform different variety of applications and study biological systems at an advanced level.

The nucleic acid analysis includes isolation as well as characterization of RNA and DNA for application in gene expression, genotyping, microbiome studies, and epigenetic analysis, among others. The segment includes nucleic acid extraction and cleans up, PCR, DNA/RNA quantification, and molecular sequencing.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Kits and Consumables

Software and other products

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Real-time PCR (q-PCR)

Digital PCR (d-PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis

NGS

SNP and STR Sequencing

mtDNA Sequencing

Mass Spectrometry

MS

Tandem MS

MS-FTIR

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radioactive Toxicology

Nucleic Acid Analysis

Forensic Databasing

Microbial Forensics

Other Applications



Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Molecular Forensics Market:

The global Molecular Forensics market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Molecular Forensics business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

