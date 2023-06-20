Micro RNA Market to Reach USD 3.89 Bn by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for miRNA-based Treatments | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global micro RNA market size was USD 1.65 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.89 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 10%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Micro RNA Market had a value of USD 1.65 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.89 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period. The market's growth is primarily fueled by various factors, including the increasing focus on miRNA-based treatments and diagnostics, the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, and the growing demand for personalized medicine.

Advancements in sequencing technology and bioinformatics have facilitated the development of novel miRNA biomarkers, which in turn has led to a greater demand for miRNA-based diagnostic procedures. The efficacy and specificity of miRNA-based treatments have attracted a growing number of individuals seeking effective therapies. Additionally, the prevalence of cancer cases worldwide, being the second leading cause of death according to the World Health Organization (WHO), has contributed significantly to the expansion of the miRNA industry. The positive results observed in using miRNA-based therapies and diagnostics for cancer treatment have further fueled the demand for miRNA-based products.

The adoption of miRNA-based treatments is driven by the increasing need for personalized medicine. Compared to traditional medications, miRNA-based treatments offer several advantages, including high specificity, low toxicity, and reduced off-target effects. The ability of miRNA to target multiple genes has also contributed to the rising interest in miRNA-based treatments. Furthermore, the revenue growth in the miRNA market is influenced by the rising investments in research and development activities within this field. Various academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as governmental entities, are significantly funding miRNA research to develop new treatments and diagnostic tools based on miRNA.

• The market for micro RNA (miRNA) can be classified into three types: miRNA, siRNA, and shRNA. These different types of RNA molecules have distinct characteristics and applications in various fields.

• miRNA, or micro RNA, is a small non-coding RNA molecule that plays a crucial role in the regulation of gene expression. It has been extensively studied and utilized in the field of molecular biology and biotechnology. miRNA-based therapies and diagnostics have shown promising results in treating various diseases.

• siRNA, or small interfering RNA, is another type of RNA molecule that is involved in gene regulation. It is widely used in RNA interference (RNAi) research to specifically target and silence genes of interest. siRNA has great potential in the development of therapeutic interventions for diseases such as cancer, viral infections, and genetic disorders.

• shRNA, or short hairpin RNA, is a synthetic RNA molecule that mimics the structure of natural miRNA. It is commonly used in gene silencing experiments and gene therapy approaches. shRNA can be designed to target specific genes and inhibit their expression, making it a valuable tool in understanding gene function and developing novel therapies.

• When it comes to applications, the use of RNA molecules, including miRNA, siRNA, and shRNA, has shown significant potential in various fields. In the context of cancer, RNA-based therapies offer new avenues for treatment by targeting specific genes or signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Similarly, in cardiovascular disease, RNA molecules can be used to regulate genes associated with heart health and improve patient outcomes.

• Infectious diseases are another area where RNA-based approaches have gained attention. By targeting viral RNA or host genes involved in the infection process, RNA molecules can disrupt the replication and spread of pathogens. This holds promise for the development of antiviral therapies and vaccines.

• Furthermore, RNA-based interventions have shown potential in treating genetic disorders caused by mutations in specific genes. By using RNA molecules to modulate gene expression or correct genetic abnormalities, it is possible to alleviate the symptoms or even cure certain genetic diseases.

• In addition to the mentioned applications, RNA molecules have a wide range of potential uses in other areas as well. They can be utilized for research purposes, such as studying gene function and cellular processes. Furthermore, RNA-based approaches may find applications in regenerative medicine, neurodegenerative disorders, and other fields where gene regulation plays a critical role.

Strategic development:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific unveiled the Applied Biosystems SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer in October 2021, introducing a new gene expression profiling solution. This advanced analyzer simplifies and automates the detection of small RNA and micro RNA molecules in samples. By providing researchers with a more efficient and accurate process, it enables them to accelerate their work and enhance the quality of their data.

• In July 2021, Illumina made headlines with its acquisition of Grail, a healthcare company dedicated to early cancer detection. This significant acquisition was valued at approximately $8 billion and aimed to expand Illumina's offerings in the liquid biopsy market. The integration of Grail's expertise in micro RNA analysis enhances Illumina's capabilities to detect cancer at an early stage, contributing to improved patient outcomes.

• Qiagen N.V. made a notable move in 2020 by acquiring NeuMoDx Molecular, a specialized company in molecular diagnostic systems. The acquisition, valued at around $248 million, aimed to strengthen Qiagen's presence in the micro RNA analysis market. By adding NeuMoDx Molecular's diagnostic solutions to its portfolio, Qiagen enhanced its position and ability to deliver comprehensive offerings in the field.

• Merck KGaA, in collaboration with Artios Pharma, a biotech company focusing on DNA damage response therapies, announced an important partnership in 2020. The objective of this strategic collaboration was to jointly develop and bring to market novel small molecule inhibitors. These inhibitors target micro RNA regulators of DNA repair pathways, offering potential benefits in addressing various types of cancer.

• In 2020, System Biosciences introduced the ExoQuick ULTRA EV isolation kit. This innovative product simplifies and streamlines the isolation process of extracellular vesicles (EVs) from biological fluids. Notably, the kit includes a micro RNA isolation component that enables researchers to study the content and function of EVs more effectively. Understanding the role of EVs is crucial, as they play a significant part in cell-to-cell communication and disease progression.

Competitive Landscape:

• The global micro RNA market is primarily driven by a handful of major players who hold significant market share. However, in recent years, there has been an emergence of smaller players who are also making their mark in the industry. These companies are adopting various strategies to stay competitive and gain an advantage in the market.

• One of the key players in the global micro RNA market is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. They have established themselves as a leader by consistently developing innovative products and solutions in the field of micro RNA analysis. They focus on mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their market position.

• Qiagen N.V. is another prominent player in the market, known for its comprehensive range of molecular diagnostic solutions. They have made strategic acquisitions to enhance their micro RNA analysis offerings, further solidifying their position in the market.

• Illumina, Inc., a leader in genomic sequencing, has also recognized the potential of micro RNA analysis and acquired Grail, a company specializing in early cancer detection. This acquisition has enabled Illumina to leverage micro RNA analysis in the liquid biopsy market, positioning them for significant growth in cancer diagnostics.

• Other notable players in the global micro RNA market include Takara Bio, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Exiqon A/S, System Biosciences, LLC, and LC Sciences LLC. These companies are actively involved in research and development activities to introduce more effective products and solutions in micro RNA analysis.

Overall, the global micro RNA market is dominated by a few key players, but the entry of smaller companies and their strategic efforts to innovate and expand their presence is contributing to a dynamic and competitive market landscape.

