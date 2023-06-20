Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in research activities on preclinical research, antibody therapies, and advanced drug discoveries are key factors driving antibody-drug conjugates market

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Size – USD 3.18 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.8%, Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of cancer globally” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market size is expected to reach USD 20.01 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 25.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing prevalence of cancer along with growing geriatric population is driving antibody-drug conjugates market revenue growth. Antibody drug conjugates are used to treat cancer and are safer than other types of cancer therapies.

A new class of biopharmaceuticals known as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) has evolved that combines the cytotoxicity of small molecule medications with the specificity of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). This ground-breaking method has paved the path for extremely tailored medicines in oncology and other fields. The quest for personalised medicine and the need for more potent treatment options for complex diseases have caused the market for ADCs to experience impressive expansion in recent years.

A monoclonal antibody, a cytotoxic payload, and a linker that joins the three make up the essence of an ADC. Accurate targeting is made possible by the monoclonal antibody's preferential binding to particular antigens expressed on the surface of cancer cells. Localised cell death results from the release of the cytotoxic payload once the ADC has been bound and internalised. By reducing the off-target toxicities linked to conventional chemotherapy, this focused method increases therapeutic efficacy while reducing side effects.

Moreover, the study provides Porter’s five forces model, along with portfolio and financial analysis and business overview of services and products. The report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the Antibody-Drug Conjugates industry. The report also contains information and statistics, tables and figures that are used in strategic planning for the company's success.

Key Players Mentioned in the Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market Research Report:

Oxford BioTherapeutics, Bayer AG, Immunomedics Inc., Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., ImmunoGen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2021, ProfoundBio announced completion of USD 55 million Series A funding on advance novel antibody-drug conjugate portfolio. The financing is being led by Lilly Asia Venture and co-led by LYFE Capital, with participation from Oriza and Sequoia Capital China. ProfoundBio will use the funds to accelerate development of ADCs and IO therapeutics.

Non-cleavable linkage segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020 owing to greater advantages over cleavable linkers due to increased plasma stability. These linkers can potentially offer a greater therapeutic window due to the fact that the payload derivative from non-cleavable ADCs can kill target cells. It also provides great tolerability and stability.

Lung cancer is among the leading causes of deaths in both men and women globally. Despite development in treatments, patients with cancer continue to suffer with limited treatment options. ADC has emerged as a significant therapy for lung cancer as it has tumor specificity and powerful tumor-killing effect.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cleavable Linker

Non-Cleavable Linker

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blood Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Brain Tumor

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Research Institute

Clinics

