Graphene Market is Rapidly Growing with Huge Growth Trends and Opportunities with CAGR of 20.4%

Increasing research and development activities and rising demand for graphene from automotive and aerospace industries are some key factors driving market

Graphene Market Size – USD 614.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.4%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for printed electronics” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global graphene market size reached USD 614.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Major factors driving global graphene market revenue growth include rapid increase in research and development activities and initiatives and rising demand for graphene from automotive and aerospace industries among others. A significant number of colleges, research institutions, and businesses are focused on research and development on graphene materials in order to commercialize graphene and develop cost-effective production technologies. For new uses, continuous research and development are underway to make graphene more economical and efficient. Increasing demand for printed electronics is expected to further augment revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

One layer of carbon atoms arranged in a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice is called graphene, and it has the potential to revolutionise many different industries. Numerous applications in fields including electronics, energy, healthcare, and aerospace are now possible thanks to its outstanding qualities, which include high strength, electrical and thermal conductivity, and transparency. A number of reasons that are encouraging its acceptance and innovation are fueling the continuous rise of the worldwide graphene market.

The rising demand for lightweight, flexible, and high-performance materials in industries like electronics and energy is one of the major factors driving the graphene market. Graphene is a promising material for next-generation electronics, including flexible displays, sensors, and batteries, due to its outstanding electrical conductivity and mechanical strength. Its application in energy storage technologies, like as supercapacitors, holds the potential to completely transform the renewable energy industry by enabling faster battery charging, longer battery life, and higher energy efficiency.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Monolayer graphene segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Monolayer graphene has a wide range of applications, including quantum computers, pressure sensors, motion sensors, semiconductors, nanoelectromechanical systems, optoelectronic devices, aeronautical parts, and electrical components. Revenue growth of the monolayer graphene segment is expected to be driven by rising demand for deployment in such application areas during the forecast period.

Graphene oxide segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as a result of rising demand for nanotechnology in the electronics industry. This form of graphene is dispersible in water as well as other solvents and is available as a solution or powders for coating substrates. The product has a high surface area and can be utilized in solar cells, capacitors, and battery electrodes.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The prominent manufacturers operating in the market are Graphenea S.A., NanoXplore Inc., Directa Plus S.p.A., Haydale Graphene Industries plc, Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd., Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd., 2-DTech Ltd, Global Graphene Group, and Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd.

They have adopted various strategies, such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global graphene on the basis of type, product, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Monolayer Graphene

Bulk Graphene

Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Graphene Oxide

Graphene Nanoplatelets

Others

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electronics

Composites

Catalyst

Energy Storage & Harvesting

Tires

Paints and Coatings

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics & Telecommunication

Defense

Healthcare

Energy

Others

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients.

