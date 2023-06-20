Eubiotics Market Report 2021-2028: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing awareness about feed quality and livestock health and ban on use of traditional antibiotic growth promoter are some key factors driving growth

Eubiotics Market Size – USD 5.82 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.0%, Market Trends – Increasing use of eubiotics in poultry sector.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global eubiotics market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Key factors projected to drive market revenue growth include increasing global consumption of meat, specifically chicken, milk, and eggs owing to a rapidly growing global population, shift in dietary preferences, changing food consumption patterns, rising demand for manufactured feed, and increasing awareness about feed quality on livestock health and wellness. In addition, increasing incidence of poultry disease outbreaks have resulted in more stringent regulations and norms being implemented by governments, which is a factor prompting livestock farmers to increase focus on livestock health and shift towards more healthy feeds and additives.

As the desire for natural alternatives to conventional antibiotics in livestock production grows, the eubiotics market has attracted a lot of interest in recent years. Eubiotics are feed additives that support the development and balance of advantageous bacteria in animals' digestive tracts, enhancing their general well-being and productivity. These additions are made up of a variety of ingredients, including essential oils, probiotics, organic acids, and prebiotics. They thus provide a number of advantages, such as improved intestinal health, higher nutritional absorption, and increased resistance to infections.

The growing consumer demand for meat and dairy products free of antibiotics is one of the major factors driving the eubiotics market. Stricter rules on the use of antibiotics in cattle have been implemented in response to worries about antibiotic resistance and its possible effects on human health. Because of this, farmers are turning more and more to eubiotics as a practical substitute for antibiotics while still maintaining animal health and welfare. Consumer awareness and a demand for healthy and sustainable food options have furthered this trend.

Get a Sample PDF of the report at – https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/577

Some major players in the market include

BASF SE, Novus International, Lallemand Inc., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kemin Industries, Lesaffre Group, Behn Mayer Group, Yara International ASA, and DuPont.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

On 10 December 2020, BASF and Adifo Software announced the launch of a new digital solution for the animal agriculture value chain. Integration of BASF’s sustainability analytics into Adifo’s BESTMIX feed formulation will enable customers along the animal agriculture value chain to strategically manage and optimize feed formulation based on nutrition and cost while taking environmental sustainability aspects into consideration.

In January 2019, Cargill’s European poultry business acquired Poland’s Konspol to provide value-added poultry products to global consumers.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a comparatively faster revenue CAGR than other regional markets due to industrialization of livestock, growing population, and rising demand for meat in countries such as Japan, India, and China. In addition, development of various alternatives to traditional antibiotic growth promoter to enhance immune system of livestock in countries in the region is expected to support market growth going ahead.

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/577

This Eubiotics market study report adds the potential to impact its readers and users as the market growth rate is affected by innovative products, increasing demand for the product, raw material affluence, increasing disposable incomes, and altering consumption technologies. It also covers the effect of the COVID-19 virus on the growth and development of the market. Market players can study the report briefly before investing in the market and expecting higher returns. According to the report, the market scenario keeps on fluctuating based on many factors.

Emergen Research has segmented the eubiotics market on the basis of product, form, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Organic Acids

Essential Oils

Exogenous Enzymes

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Solid

Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Gut Health

Immunity

Yield

Production

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture

Buy Now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/577

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Eubiotics market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Eubiotics with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sub-orbital-transportation-and-space-tourism-market

climate control agriculture market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/climate-control-agriculture-market

maritime autonomous surface ships market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/maritime-autonomous-surface-ships-market

semiconductor lasers market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/semiconductor-lasers-market

decision intelligence market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/decision-intelligence-market

blockchain distributed ledger market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-distributed-ledger-market

crystal oscillator market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/crystal-oscillator-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.