Radiation Hardened Electronics Market Size Worth USD 2.08 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 3.9%

Rising demand for communication satellites and increasing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 1.48 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for low-cost nanosatellites ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Radiation Hardened Electronics market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Radiation Hardened Electronics market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Radiation Hardened Electronics market.

According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, Rising demand for low-cost nanosatellites and communication satellites and increasing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations due to growing hostility among nations are factors driving market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. Currently, increasing number of commercial space operations have led to growing demand for radiation-hardened power management systems. In addition, rapid integration of advanced technologies for electronics in spacecraft and rising usage of low-cost nanosatellites are expected to increase demand for radiation hardening electronics in space programs.

Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Radiation Hardened Electronics market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyses the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The rad-hard by software segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to rising need for software upgrading and programmable devices for radiation protection of devices in high radiation exposures while nuclear weapon testing.

The aerospace & defense segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This is due to increasing usage of small satellites with radiation-hardened electronics for defense purposes, which is expected to drive growth of the segment.

The North America market is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing demand for spacecraft electronics and rising implementation of nuclear power plant testing regulations by governments.

Major companies in the market report include Micropac Industries Inc., BAE Systems Plc., Honeywell International Inc., ST Microelectronics N.V., Microchip Technology Inc., Solitron Devices Inc., Cobham Limited, pSemi Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global radiation hardened electronics market based on manufacturing technique, product type, component type, application, and region:

· Manufacturing Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Rad-hard By Process

Rad-hard By Design

Rad-hard By Software

· Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS)

Custom Made

· Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Controllers & Processors

Analog & Digital Mixed Signal Devices

Memory

Power management

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Nuclear Power Plant

Space

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Radiation Hardened Electronics Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

