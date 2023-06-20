Digital concierge Perfect.Live raises $ 650 000 in pre-seed round to personalize and simplify access to services, developing a fully operational GPT-powered app

/EIN News/ -- TALLINN, Estonia, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfect.Live (trading name of Dear Innovations OÜ), an early-stage startup specializing in luxury concierge lifestyle solutions announces $ 650 000 raised in a recent investment round. The funding is used to further develop and enhance their innovative GPT-powered concierge service, catering to individuals who seek access to exclusive services, eliminating the time-consuming manual tasks like phone calls and emails, which are often hindered by the lack of available data and time.



The Perfect.Live app utilizes state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms to provide a seamless, efficient and personalized service. The app is designed to understand the users’ needs based on the prompts they feed into the app, offering an unparalleled level of convenience. The app effectively acts as a “digital concierge” which is a term usually associated with the world of luxury hotels and restaurants.

The team behind Perfect.Live is changing that narrative. “There is no Uber for organizing your life yet – and our goal is to provide just that,” says Dmitri Laush, the founder & CEO of Perfect.Live. The app helps an individual to schedule and organize a variety of supportive activities such as traveling, accommodation, booking venues, tables and gaining access to special events.

Top requests of the app include experiences such as access to F1 Monaco Grand Prix exclusive superyacht parties and Cannes festival events, as well as accommodation at Cote d’Azur during F1 GP and Cannes. Providing private VIP transportation, such as helicopters, boats and luxury cars, and last-minute tables at top restaurants – these kinds of requests can be managed easily through the Perfect.Live app.

The recent investment round was led by a group of European investors, including Eduards Zolotuhins, managing partner and CEO at 3ED Ventures, Sergei Verbitski from Server Partners, Igor Molder from Capital Mill and Andrei Doktorov, whose previous ventures include defi.watch and many others.

“I believe Perfect.Live has the potential to change the way we live, work, and play. I'm excited to be a part of its growth and success. The company is well-positioned to disrupt the market and redefine the concierge lifestyle experience,” says Eduard Zolotuhins who has also used the app personally. “I have a lot of spontaneous decisions in my life so I often need to make quick decisions for everything. Managing different commitments before I had the app was time-consuming and the results were low in quality, but that’s not the case with Perfect.Live. In the app, I can write down what I need and I get the solution immediately.”

"As a discerning consumer, I recognized the need for a digital luxury concierge service that truly goes above and beyond in providing unparalleled experiences. Drawing from my own personal experiences, I identified a gap in the market and realized the immense potential for a service like the Perfect.Live. Having invested in restaurants in the past, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of exceptional customer service and attention to detail. By investing in the Perfect.Live Project, I am confident that we can fill this niche and exceed the expectations of even the most discerning clients, delivering a level of luxury and personalized service that is second to none," says Peter Tatarnikov, one of the US-based investors.

The funds raised in this investment round will be allocated towards expanding the company's development team, enhancing the app's features and functionality, and scaling its operations to meet the growing global demand.

Perfect.Live is founded by Dmitri Laush, an angel investor and advisor backing numerous businesses in Web3, blockchain, lifestyle and luxury. He has previously founded GetID and Admiral Markets which was one of the first adopters of online trading with financial instruments. Company’s team includes a group of professionals bringing a wealth of experience from product management and design, global marketing and client relations from the likes of GetID and Viveo Health.

