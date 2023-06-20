Emergen Research Predicts Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market to Exceed USD 170.51 Billion by 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Growing GPS demand drives geospatial analytics market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global geospatial imagery analytics market size was USD 12.51 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High demand for GPS devices especially for logistics and vessel navigation purposes is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

Geospatial data, through data anomalies, can alert enterprises to impending changes that will impact their business. Spatial analytics can be utilized to track disease transmission, find venues for rural pop-up health care events, and create community health communications campaigns. Both insurers and providers in the health care business can reduce costs and enhance services by including geographical components in their studies. In the recent years, advancements in geospatial analysis for environmental applications have been motivated by increasing geospatial data, availability of vast processing capacity, and progress of Artificial Intelligence (AI).Geospatial data from high-resolution aerial and satellite remote sensing, as well as other environmental sensors, can generate many tera bytes of data in a short region. Traditionally, processing and evaluating this data has required a combination of manual and automated procedures that might take weeks to complete. Artificial Intelligence (AI) not only speeds up the process, but also enables for more richer insights and information to be extracted from the data.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The imagery analytics segments accounted for largest revenue share in the global geospatial imagery analytics market in 2022. This is due to high demand for imagery analytics especially from oil and refineries, mining, and manufacturing sectors.

Huge refinery or oil rig poses a significant and unexpected danger. As a result, these businesses must ensure that they strike a balance between safety and exploration. Images can assist them in maintaining such a difficult balance, which can be captured using drones or by placing nano-bots within pipelines and equipment.

The cloud segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global geospatial imagery analytics market in 2022.

Web connectivity combined with elastic cloud computing provides customers with significantly more reach and flexibility in nearly every industry. Users can easily and affordably access an enormous quantity of geographic information on any subject, as well as employ cloud computing capabilities for analysis and mapping. In addition, users can also readily share and integrate their data through lightweight apps, improving community and cooperation.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Segmentation:

The geospatial imagery analytics market can be segmented based on type, deployment, and organization size.

In terms of type, the market can be categorized into video analytics and imagery analytics. Video analytics involves the analysis and interpretation of video footage to extract meaningful insights and patterns. Imagery analytics, on the other hand, focuses on analyzing and processing satellite or aerial imagery to derive valuable information.

Based on deployment, the market can be divided into cloud and on-premises solutions. Cloud deployment refers to the use of cloud computing infrastructure for hosting and accessing geospatial imagery analytics solutions. On-premises deployment involves deploying and managing the analytics solutions within the organization's own infrastructure.

In terms of organization size, the market can be segmented into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. SMEs refer to companies with relatively smaller operations and workforce, while large enterprises encompass larger organizations with extensive resources and a wider market presence.

These segments provide a comprehensive framework for understanding and analyzing the geospatial imagery analytics market. By considering the type of analytics, deployment options, and the size of the target organizations, businesses can effectively tailor their strategies and solutions to meet the specific needs of different customer segments.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Google LLC, Microsoft, Oracle, Hexagon AB, RMSI, Ola, Orbital Insight, Geospin, Boston Geospatial, Inc., and GeoVerra

Regional Landscape section of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

