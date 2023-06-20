Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Size Anticipated to Grow US$ 2.73 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.8% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- insightSLICE

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide is a significant driver for the growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing substantial growth driven by a large population base, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and increasing healthcare expenditure.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as program type, end-user, device type, and competitive landscape.

𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐀 𝐒𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: https://www.insightslice.com/request-sample/1502

The Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market was estimated to be US$ 1.55 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2.73 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.8%. Cardiac rehabilitation is a structured program designed to improve the physical and psychological well-being of individuals who have experienced heart-related conditions or undergone cardiac procedures such as heart attack, coronary artery bypass surgery, angioplasty, or heart failure. It involves a combination of supervised exercise training, education, counseling, and lifestyle modifications to help patients recover and reduce the risk of future cardiac events.

The primary goals of cardiac rehabilitation are to enhance cardiovascular fitness, manage cardiac symptoms, improve overall quality of life, and reduce the risk factors associated with heart disease. The program typically includes personalized exercise regimens tailored to an individual's specific needs and abilities, along with education on heart-healthy lifestyle changes such as dietary modifications, smoking cessation, stress management, and medication adherence.

Cardiac rehabilitation is usually conducted in a specialized facility or hospital-based setting, overseen by a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals including physicians, nurses, exercise specialists, dietitians, and psychologists. The duration of the program can vary but typically lasts several weeks to a few months, depending on the individual's condition and progress.

Growth driving factors of Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases:

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide is a significant driver for the growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, tobacco use, and rising obesity rates contribute to the higher incidence of heart conditions.

For example: The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has led to an increased demand for cardiac rehabilitation programs. For instance, hospitals and healthcare centers are expanding their cardiac rehabilitation services to accommodate the growing number of patients requiring post-cardiac event or post-procedure rehabilitation.

Growing emphasis on preventive healthcare:

There is a growing focus on preventive healthcare measures to reduce the burden of cardiovascular diseases and improve overall health outcomes. Governments, healthcare organizations, and individuals are recognizing the importance of early intervention, lifestyle modifications, and risk factor management to prevent heart conditions.

For example: Many healthcare systems and insurers are incorporating preventive healthcare initiatives, including cardiac rehabilitation programs, into their offerings. They provide incentives or coverage for individuals to participate in cardiac rehabilitation as part of preventive care. This proactive approach helps reduce the risk of cardiac events and the associated healthcare costs.

Advancements in cardiac rehabilitation technologies:

Technological advancements have significantly contributed to the growth and effectiveness of cardiac rehabilitation programs. Innovative devices, monitoring systems, telemedicine solutions, and mobile applications have improved the delivery and monitoring of rehabilitation services, making them more accessible and efficient.

For example: The development of wearable fitness trackers and mobile health applications allows individuals to monitor their exercise, heart rate, and other vital signs remotely. These technologies enable patients to engage in home-based cardiac rehabilitation programs while staying connected to healthcare professionals for real-time guidance and monitoring.

The leading market segments of Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market

Based on type, the largest segment is likely to be Exercise-based Rehabilitation. This is primarily because exercise training plays a crucial role in improving cardiovascular fitness, strength, and overall health outcomes for individuals undergoing cardiac rehabilitation. Exercise-based programs are widely recognized as an essential component of cardiac rehabilitation, recommended by healthcare professionals and supported by clinical evidence.

Exercise-based rehabilitation programs offer structured and supervised exercise sessions that are tailored to individual needs, ensuring safety and effectiveness. These programs focus on gradually increasing exercise intensity and duration, promoting physical activity, and helping patients regain their functional abilities.

Additionally, exercise-based rehabilitation can provide a range of benefits such as improving heart function, reducing the risk of future cardiac events, managing weight, and enhancing overall well-being. While Lifestyle Modification and Comprehensive Cardiac Rehabilitation are also important segments, exercise-based rehabilitation stands out as the largest due to its central role in improving cardiovascular health and its established effectiveness in cardiac rehabilitation programs.

Geographically, North America demonstrates significant growth potential due to its high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness about the benefits of cardiac rehabilitation. Europe showcases a considerable market share with a strong focus on preventive healthcare, well-developed healthcare systems, and government initiatives promoting cardiac rehabilitation. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing substantial growth driven by a large population base, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The Middle East and Africa region is showing a growing interest in cardiac rehabilitation programs, with investments in healthcare infrastructure and the introduction of rehabilitation centers. South America is witnessing steady growth, driven by a growing awareness of preventive healthcare and an increasing adoption of technological advancements. As the understanding of the benefits of cardiac rehabilitation continues to grow, regional markets are expected to expand further, offering opportunities for market players and improved outcomes for individuals with cardiovascular conditions.

𝐀𝐒𝐊 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐙𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: https://www.insightslice.com/request-customization/1502

The key players of the Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market are:

Apollo Hospitals (India), Ashfield Healthcare (United Kingdom), Ball Dynamics International, LLC (United States), Bupa (United Kingdom), Cleveland Clinic (United States), Healthways (United States), Mayo Clinic (United States), Omron Corporation (Japan), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ProVita International Medical Center (United Arab Emirates), RecoMed Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Teijin Pharma Limited (Japan), Zimmer Biomet (United States) and Others.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Based on Program Type:

• Exercise-based Rehabilitation

• Lifestyle Modification

• Comprehensive Cardiac Rehabilitation

Based on End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Specialty Rehabilitation Centers

• Home-based Rehabilitation

Based on Device Type:

• Treadmill

• Elliptical Trainer

• Stabilization Ball

• Rower

• Heart Rate Monitor

• Blood Pressure Monitor

• Others

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

𝐁𝐔𝐘 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐔𝐌 𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: https://www.insightslice.com/buy-now/1502

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬:

insightSLICE is a market intelligence and strategy consulting company. The company provides tailor-made and off-the-shelf market research studies. The prime focus of the company is on strategy consulting to provide end-to-end solutions.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐮𝐬: