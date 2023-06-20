Computer Aided Diagnostics Market Size, business development, growth prospects, SWOT analysis, forecast 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Trend – Extensive use of Artificial intelligence

Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Size – USD 685.62 Million in 2020, Market Growth at a CAGR of 7.0%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 1.19 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market growth are increasing health awareness initiatives and programs by governments and NGOs, increased accuracy and quick testing results, and rising demand for more effective tests and procedures in hospitals and healthcare centers.

A mammogram is the primary testing step in detection of potential breast cancer or disease. Mammography is a screening tool used for detection and diagnosing breast cancer. A digital mammography transforms the X-ray into an electronic image of the breast that saves onto a computer, and images are immediately visible. The mammography segment is expected to account for substantially high revenue share, followed by X-ray and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) segments during the forecast period.

The global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market is projected to remain highly competitive and fragmented. Major players are focusing on acquisitions and mergers, with key players in North America and Europe focusing on research and development to address rising demand driven by increasing prevalence of cancer in countries in these regions.

To receive a free sample of the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/497

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

FUJIFILM Medical Systems, McKesson Corporation, iCAD Inc., GE Healthcare, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, EDDA Technology Inc., Philips Healthcare, Meduan Technologies, Hologic Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc

Key Highlights presented in the report:

In January 2019, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation acquired all shares of Applied Physics Technologies, Inc., which is a U.S. manufacturer of Electron sources. Applied Physics Technologies develops, manufactures, and sells electron sources for usage in electron microscopes and other instruments.

Europe accounted for a significantly robust share in the global computer aided diagnostics market in 2019. Increasing use of Artificial Intelligence, and favorable healthcare coverage are some key factors boosting market growth. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Russia account for significantly high share in the market in Europe currently, and the trend is expected to continue into the future.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computer-aided-diagnostics-market

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by product type:

Application Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Oncology

Others

Imaging Modalities Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mammography

X-Ray

Ultrasound

MRI

CT Scan

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Major Regions Covered in the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current size of the market and growth rate for Computer-Aided Diagnostics (CADx)?

What are the primary drivers driving the CADx market's expansion?

What are the main problems and hurdles to CADx system adoption?

What are the many types of CADx systems on the market?

What types of imaging modalities are most typically employed in CADx applications?

What are the most common CADx system applications in the healthcare industry?

What are the key CADx market trends and innovations?

What are the market shares of the top players in the CADx industry?

What are the regulatory and reimbursement issues with CADx systems?

What is the CADx market's competitive landscape?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/497

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Recent Published Reports By Emergen Research:

Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems

https://www.newyorktimesnow.com/read-blog/769

Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems

http://forum.analysisclub.ru/index.php/topic,78205.new.html#new

Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems

https://clothingsuite.com/robotics-surgical-simulation-systems-market-recent-trends-future-growth-industry-analysis-outlook-insights-share-and-forecasts-report-2028/

Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems

https://outfitsolution.com/robotics-surgical-simulation-systems-market-share-products-size-growth-insights-and-forecasts-report-2028/

Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems

http://training.monro.com/forum/posts/m45943-size--Robotics-Surgical-Simulation-Systems-Market-Applications--Products--Share--Growth--Insights-a#post45943

Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems

http://molbiol.ru/forums/index.php?showtopic=919235

Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems

https://justpaste.me/BUsK1

Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems

https://privatebin.net/?e62802df83869e7f#5YESthtwov7gzza4t1MHjwfeG4ySknBeLAtYk1k8kCXN

Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems

https://snippet.host/fdknop

Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems

https://cnet.com.in/2023/06/20/robotics-surgical-simulation-systems-market-share-high-demand-future-scope-recent-trends-applications-types-products-industry-analysis-and-forecast-report-2028/

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Trending Titles: Medical Power Supply Market | advanced ceramics market

Latest Report : non-invasive prenatal testing market | irrigation automation market

