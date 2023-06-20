Powering the Future: The Hydrogen Compressor Market Demands Drive Exponentially by 2031

Hydrogen Compressor Market Industry Growth, Analysis, Business Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Forecast to 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrogen Compressor Market by Technology Type (Mechanical Compressors, Non-Mechanical Compressors), by Lubrication Type (Oil-based, Oil-free), by End User Industry (Oil and Gas, Chemical, Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The hydrogen compressor market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8617

Hydrogen compressor is a device utilized to reduce the volume of hydrogen to increase the pressure resulting in compressed hydrogen or liquid hydrogen. The compressor decreases the volume of hydrogen gas as gases are compressible, but a pump raising the pressure of a liquid allows the liquid hydrogen to be transferred elsewhere.

In addition, increase in investments and government initiatives in the chemical and energy sectors is expected to create opportunities for the hydrogen compressor market. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) stated in January 2021 that it will allocate USD 160 million in federal funds to assist in re-calibrate the country's massive fossil fuel and power infrastructure for decarbonized energy and commodity production.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8617

Top Players:

Ariel Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Burckhardt Compression AG, Fluitron, Inc, HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Howden Group, IDEX Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Inc., and Nel ASA.

Key Findings Of The Study:

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current hydrogen compressor market trends and future estimations of the market.

• Depending on technology type, the mechanical compressors segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, in 2021.

• By lubricant type, the oil-based segment registered the highest revenue in 2021.

• Oil & gas segment is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific region has dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the hydrogen compressor

market forecast period.

• The key players within the hydrogen compressor market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand

competitive outlook of the hydrogen compressor industry.

• In-depth hydrogen compressor market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.

Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/86a1469607b52e541fb88a7bd0ec2195