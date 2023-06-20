Global Lactase Market Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation Worth USD 357.1 Million in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 220.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for lactose-free dairy products

Increasing number of lactose-intolerant cases around the world coupled with growing concerns regarding digestive issues are some key factors driving market growth” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report titled ‘Global Lactase Market’ is a comprehensive report that offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lactase market. The data is gathered through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by industry experts and professionals. The report provides full coverage of the key driving factors, restraints, challenges, trends, and growth prospects to offer a complete overview of the global Lactase market. New entrants and top players can benefit from the data offered by the report to plan effective business and investment strategies. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of current and emerging trends.

The global lactase market size is expected to reach USD 357.1 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of lactose-intolerant cases around the world, growing concerns regarding digestive issues due to the consumption of dairy products, and shifting consumer preference towards lactose-free dairy products. Increasing demand for lactase, which reduces lactose content in dairy products, is driving market revenue growth currently. Health-conscious consumers are demanding more affordable and nutritious dairy solutions to support healthier lifestyles without compromising on taste and texture, which is resulting in increasing utilization of lactase enzymes in dairy products. Increasing consumption of high-quality, clean-tasting, sugar-reduced and lactose-free dairy products is another key factor driving demand for lactase enzymes in food & beverage industries. Increasing demand for lactase supplements among consumers diagnosed with lactose intolerance is contributing to growing demand for lactase enzymes.

On the other hand, several growth factors are propelling the lactase market forward. The growing focus on health and wellness, along with the increasing adoption of specialized diets, such as the low FODMAP (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols) diet, has bolstered the demand for lactose-free products. Additionally, the expanding lactose-free product portfolio and the development of innovative lactase enzyme formulations have contributed to market growth.

Key manufacturers and vendors are profiled extensively, including their product portfolios, production capacity, gross margins, revenues, and costing. The report also includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. The report also provides profiles of key competitive players and their strategies and operating procedures. The report further provides insights into the opportunities and threats that the industry may witness in the upcoming years, throughout the forecast period.

Top players profiled in the report include

CHR. HANSEN HOLDINGS A/S, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes, Merck KGaA, DuPont, Amano Enzyme, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Mitushi Biopharma and Rajvi Enterprise

Key points covered in the report:

A detailed outlook of the market with essential data beneficial for business

Market segmentation based on product types, applications, and end-users. For further understanding, the key segments are further divided into sub-segments

Growth factors, driving and restraining factors, product trends, and technological advancements are extensively discussed

Latest product developments, incorporation of new techniques and profiles of major competitors

An 8-year forecast estimation detailing the growth and expansion scope of the Lactase market

In-depth analysis of the historical years and forecast period

Market dynamics with information of players, challenges, restraints, threats, and opportunities

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the top vendors

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, Royal DSM entered into the growing market of human milk oligosaccharides (HMO), taking over as the producer of recombinant 2’-fucosyl lactose, Danish Glycom A/S. The acquisition is expected to support growth of Glycom by adding its human milk oligosaccharides products to the broad global customer base of DSM and integrate it in its full solutions offering for infant nutrition customers.

Liquid segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Higher activity and better functionality of liquid lactase makes it more preferred, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the liquid lactase segment.

Yeast segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements in lactase extraction process through yeast is expected to boost growth of the global lactase market during the forecast period.

Food & beverage segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the lactase market in 2020. Increasing consumption of high-quality, clean-tasting, sugar-reduced, and lactose-free dairy products is driving demand for lactase enzymes in the food and beverage industries.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global lactase market in 2020. Food and beverage industries in the region are increasingly utilizing lactase enzyme for the production of various lactose-free products such as ice-cream, drinkable yogurt, and flavored milk

The global Lactase market report offers definitions, classifications, and comprehensive coverage of the entire industry. Furthermore, the report is segmented into key aspects to offer a better understanding of the global Lactase market. The report examines crucial elements of the Lactase industry by giving a detailed description of the threats, drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liquid

Dry

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Yeast

Fungi

Bacteria

Regional Landscape:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Lactase Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Lactase Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

