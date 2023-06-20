Feed Enzymes Market Leaders : Exploring the Top 10 Key Companies in worldwide Research by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Provision of feed cost-efficiency is a significant factor driving global feed enzymes market revenue growth

Feed Enzymes Market Size – USD 1.42 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Increasing livestock population in the North America region ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global feed enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 2.89 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.1% in 2030, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. The provision of feed cost-efficiency can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of feed enzymes. Using feed enzymes is cost-effective in various different ways. Enzyme supplements are an effective approach to promoting general good health in farmed animals by increasing the absorption rate of supplements in the stomach. Animals will be healthier for longer periods of time owing to better nutrient retention from their feed, which aids intestinal health and prevents the formation of disease-causing microscopic organisms. This can reduce sickness and ailment frequency in animals, lowering veterinarian costs and increasing overall efficiency.

The livestock industry is one of the most dynamic in the world. It is changing in developing countries in response to rapidly rising demand for animal products. Demand for cattle products is stagnant in industrialized countries, while many production techniques are improving their efficiency and environmental sustainability. Human population expansion, wealth growth, and urbanization have all influenced demand for livestock products in the past, and the production response in various livestock systems has been linked to science and technology as well as increases in animal numbers. This is another major factor driving revenue growth of the market.

The Feed Enzymes Market is a rapidly growing industry with several key players. Companies like 𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐅 𝐒𝐄, 𝐃𝐮𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐣𝐤𝐞 𝐃𝐒𝐌 𝐍.𝐕., 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐨 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐨𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬, 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐮𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥. are at the forefront of innovation in this field. They are developing Feed Enzymes Market devices for a range of Livestock Outlook including Poultry, Swine, Ruminants ,Aquatic Animals

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞:

𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐅 𝐒𝐄:

BASF SE is a leading global chemical company that offers a wide range of products and solutions across various industries. They provide innovative solutions for agriculture, nutrition, and health, including enzymes and nutritional additives. Their products and expertise contribute to improving the quality and sustainability of animal nutrition and feed additives.

𝐃𝐮𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., commonly known as DuPont, is a multinational conglomerate that operates in various sectors, including agriculture, nutrition, and biosciences. Their portfolio includes specialty enzymes and nutritional solutions for animal health and nutrition. DuPont's offerings focus on enhancing animal performance, improving feed efficiency, and reducing environmental impacts.

𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐣𝐤𝐞 𝐃𝐒𝐌 𝐍.𝐕.:

Koninklijke DSM N.V., commonly known as DSM, is a global science-based company that specializes in nutrition, health, and sustainable living solutions. DSM offers a wide range of enzymes and nutritional ingredients for animal feed, contributing to animal health, productivity, and environmental sustainability. Their solutions aim to address the evolving needs of the animal nutrition industry.

𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐨 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.:

Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd. is a leading global provider of nutritional solutions for animal health and well-being. They offer a range of feed additives, including enzymes, probiotics, and amino acids, to improve animal nutrition, digestion, and performance. Bluestar Adisseo's products and services aim to optimize animal production and contribute to sustainable and efficient farming practices.

𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝:

Cargill, Incorporated is a multinational food and agricultural conglomerate that provides a wide range of products and services across the agricultural supply chain. They offer innovative animal nutrition solutions, including enzymes, premixes, and feed additives, to enhance animal health and performance. Cargill focuses on delivering sustainable and responsible solutions that contribute to the overall well-being of animals.

𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐩𝐥𝐜:

Associated British Foods plc is a diversified multinational company with operations in various sectors, including agriculture, food, and retail. Their animal nutrition division offers enzymes and other feed additives to improve animal health, digestion, and nutrient utilization. Associated British Foods aims to provide high-quality nutritional solutions for livestock, poultry, and aquaculture industries.

𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐨𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬:

Novozymes is a global biotechnology company that specializes in enzymes and microorganisms for various industries, including animal nutrition. They offer a broad portfolio of enzymes specifically designed for animal feed applications, enabling better feed efficiency, gut health, and nutrient utilization. Novozymes' solutions contribute to sustainable and responsible animal production.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Advanced Enzyme Technologies is a leading Indian enzyme company that develops and manufactures enzymes for various industries, including animal nutrition. They offer a range of specialty enzymes that aid in the digestion and utilization of feed nutrients, promoting better animal health and performance. Advanced Enzyme Technologies focuses on delivering innovative enzyme solutions for the animal nutrition sector.

𝐊𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

Kemin Industries, Inc. is a global ingredient manufacturer that provides solutions for various industries, including animal nutrition and health. They offer a range of feed additives, including enzymes, antioxidants, and antimicrobials, to enhance animal performance, health, and well-being. Kemin Industries aims to deliver science-based solutions that improve the efficiency and sustainability of animal production.

𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐮𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥:

Novus International is a global company specializing in animal nutrition solutions. They offer a wide range of feed additives, including enzymes, organic trace minerals, and gut health products, to optimize animal nutrition and performance. Novus International's solutions aim to improve animal health, productivity, and sustainability, supporting the needs of the livestock and aquaculture industries.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 :

Increasing demand for animal protein

Focus on animal health and nutrition

Regulatory support and guidelines

Advancements in enzyme technology

Growing focus on sustainable farming practices

Technological integration and precision feeding

The feed enzymes market is poised for future growth, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for animal protein, focus on animal health and nutrition, regulatory support, advancements in enzyme technology, growing focus on sustainable farming practices, and technological integration. The adoption of feed enzymes offers numerous benefits, including improved animal performance, feed efficiency, and environmental sustainability. As the agriculture and livestock industries continue to evolve, feed enzymes will play a pivotal role in enhancing animal nutrition and meeting the demands of a growing population.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞, 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Phytase

Protease

Carbohydrase

Others

𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Microorganism

Plant

Animal

𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquatic Animals

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

