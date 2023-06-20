Propane Market : A Comprehensive Study of the Industry Worth USD 122.64 Billion in 2030 | Stats By Emergen Research

Rising need for clean-burning fuels due to increasing environmental concerns is a key factor driving propane market revenue growth.

Propane Market Size – USD 81.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Increasing demand from several end-use industries

The global Propane Market is dominated by key Players, such as Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gazprom, Shell PLC, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Air Liquide S.A, BP PLC, Total Energies SE, Conoco Phillips Company, and Chevron Corporation.

The propane market size reached USD 81.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for clean-burning fuels due to increasing environmental concerns is a key factor driving growth of the market. Increasing demand from several end-use industries is expected to aid the revenue growth of the global market further. When combined with solar and wind power, propane can lower emissions while ensuring reliability, especially in inclement weather. Along with renewables and other clean energy sources, low-emission propane is a critical component of addressing the issue of building a more ecologically friendly future. Propane is a crucial component of a varied mix that enables cleaner fuels to be used in industries ranging from landscaping to home construction, ow9ng to its high dependability and versatility. Furthermore, with significant advancements in the recent past, propane will meet demands of future generations with even more environmentally friendly alternatives.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

Demand Fluctuations: The pandemic led to various restrictions and lockdown measures, resulting in changes in propane demand. Initially, as businesses and industries shut down, there was a decline in demand for propane used in commercial and industrial applications such as heating, cooking, and manufacturing. However, the increased usage of propane for residential heating and cooking offset some of the losses.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The global propane supply chain was disrupted due to the pandemic. Travel restrictions, reduced workforce, and logistical challenges affected the production, storage, transportation, and distribution of propane. These disruptions caused delays and shortages in some regions, impacting the availability of propane for consumers.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?

Increasing Residential Demand: Propane is widely used for residential purposes such as heating, cooking, and water heating. The growing population, urbanization, and expanding residential infrastructure have contributed to the rising demand for propane in the residential sector.

Industrial Applications: Propane is utilized in various industrial applications such as manufacturing, agriculture, and construction. As industries continue to develop and expand, the demand for propane as a fuel source and raw material has increased, driving market growth.

Alternative Energy Source: Propane is considered a cleaner and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fossil fuels. As governments and industries focus on reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to cleaner energy sources, the demand for propane as a cleaner fuel option has grown.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬

𝟏. 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and in Chapters, we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Propane

This research report is the result of an extensive primary and secondary research effort into the Propane Market . It provides a thorough overview of the market's current and future objectives, along with a competitive analysis of the industry, broken down by application, type and regional trends. It also provides a dashboard overview of the past and present performance of leading companies. A variety of methodologies and analyses are used in the research to ensure accurate and comprehensive information about the Propane Market .

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Residential and Commercial Heating: Propane is widely used as a heating fuel for residential and commercial spaces. The demand for propane increases during colder months when heating needs are high. Factors such as population growth, urbanization, and the construction of new residential and commercial buildings drive the demand for propane as a heating source.

Industrial Applications: Propane finds extensive use in various industrial sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and construction. It is utilized for processes like heating, drying, and powering equipment. Industrial growth and expansion directly impact the demand for propane in these sectors.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Liquid

Gas

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

HD-5 Propane

HD-10 Propane

Commercial Propane

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Residential

Transportation

Commercial

𝟐.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐝𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The propane market refers to the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and consumption of propane, a versatile hydrocarbon gas commonly used for heating, cooking, transportation, and industrial applications. Propane is derived from natural gas processing and petroleum refining. The market encompasses various stakeholders, including propane producers, suppliers, distributors, retailers, and end-users. The demand for propane is driven by factors such as residential and commercial heating needs, industrial applications, power generation, and its role as an alternative, cleaner fuel source. Market dynamics such as pricing, supply and demand fluctuations, infrastructure development, government regulations, and competition from other energy sources impact the growth and trends of the propane market.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏) 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

𝐂𝐚𝐧 𝐈 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

