Cone Crushers: Efficient Crushing Solutions for Mining and Aggregates

Cone Crushers Market Industry Development Overview by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cone Crushers Market by End-User Industry (Mining, Construction and Recycling), Mobility (Stationary, Portable-Wheeled, and Portable-Tracked Mounted), and Sales Type (New Equipment Sales And Aftermarket Sales): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. According to AMR, The cone crushers market size was valued at $1.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Cone crushers are a type of compression crusher used in aggregate, mining, and quarrying industries. They are often used to reduce the size of large rocks and ores into smaller pieces. Cone crushers consist of a concave surface and a conical head, both of which are typically lined with manganese steel liners. The rock or ore is fed into the top of the cone crusher and is crushed between the mantle (the movable portion) and the concave (the fixed portion).

The cone crushers market is mainly driven by factors such as increase in government expenditures for infrastructural development, such as improvement of tunnels, mining operations, and other construction activities has been expected to increase. Thus, rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries have given rise to construction activities. In addition, development in manufacturing technology for construction activities is one of the major driving factors of the market, which ultimately saves construction time and delivers better results.

Segmentation Based On:

The cone crushers market analysis is segmented into end-user industry, mobility, sales type and region. By end-user industry, the market is segregated into mining, construction and recycling. The mobility covered in the study include stationary, portable-wheeled and portable-tracked mounted. On the basis of sales type, the market is divided into new equipment sales and aftermarket sales. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the cone crushers industry include Chengdu Dahongli Machinery Company Limited, CITIC Limited, Constmach, FLSmidth, Meka, Metso Outotec, Sandvik AB, Tenova S.p.A., The Weir Group PLC and Thyssenkrupp AG. Major companies in the market have adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to offer better products and services to customers in the market.

Cone crushers are available in various sizes and types, including standard cone crushers, short-head cone crushers, and gyratory cone crushers. Each type has its own advantages and is suitable for different applications based on the required final product size, throughput capacity, and other factors.

It's important to note that the information provided here is based on general knowledge about cone crushers up until September 2021, and there may have been advancements or variations in cone crusher technology since then.

