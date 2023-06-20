Global Biomaterials Market Size Worth USD 297.08 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders, hike in the geriatric population

Biomaterials Market Trends – Advancements in Biomaterials platform and improved regulations for surgical procedures” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on Biomaterials Market with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Generally speaking, the research is gathered from manufacturers, vendors, research papers, product catalogues, and other sources before being further confirmed. In terms of market prediction, industry segmentation, business models, and other criteria, the analysis includes both quantitative and qualitative research. Other elements that define the Biomaterials Market industry, such as the competitive landscape, important players, and relevant market strategies and revenue development, are also incorporated in studies to further retain their strategic worth.

The Global Biomaterials Market is projected to reach USD 297.08 billion in 2027. The key factors influencing the market include the growing geriatric population, acceleration in chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, orthopedic disorders, and an upsurge in the sports injuries, which are anticipated to impel the market in the forecast period. A higher traction of these materials are being observed in the usage of interacting with biological systems designed for medical treatments for correcting cardiovascular, orthopedic, neurological disorders, and dental, among others.

Besides, the increasing technological developments in the biomaterials industry, ascend in the adoption of implantable devices, heightening deprived to have better aesthetics boosting the demand for plastic surgeries using biomaterials are ascribed to propel the business in the coming years.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Biomaterials Market Report:

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, BASF SE, Corbion, Cam Bioceramics B.V., Celanese Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., CeramTec, Evonik Industries, and GELITA AG

Further key findings from the report suggest

Increasing acceptance of metallic biomaterials in orthopedic applications due to their high load-bearing capacity is one factor driving the market growth. Besides, continuous advancements in the orthopedic implants by market vendors are also expected to propel the market share for the upcoming forecast period.

The plastic surgery industry is experiencing a dynamic transition and growing fastest in the biomaterials market during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population, positive public perception toward cosmetic surgeries, and technological advances are factors increasing the demand for plastic surgeries.

In January 2019, ProMed Pharma and DSM Biomedical announced a business development partnership focused on polymeric drug delivery. Thus increasing the demand for its biomaterial market over the estimated period.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Biomaterials Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Ceramic

Calcium Phosphate

Aluminium Oxide

Calcium Sulfate

Carbon

Zirconia

Glass

Metallic

Gold and silver alloys

Cobalt-Chrome Alloy

Titanium and its alloys

Stainless Steel

Polymeric

Nylon

Silicon Rubber

Polyetheretherketone

Polyester

Acrylic Glass

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Natural

Alginates

Chitin

Cellulose

Collagen and Gelatin

Fibrin

Hyaluronic Acid

Silk

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Biomaterials Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

