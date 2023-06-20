Unleashed Perfumes Introduces Exquisite Chanel® Inspired Fragrance Collection, Making Luxury Accessible and Affordable
Unleashed Perfumes: luxury & affordability with our Chanel®-Inspired Collection. Get the captivating scents of iconic Chanel® creations at Unleashed.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- [New York, 6/20/2023] – Unleashed Perfumes, a brand that has received much acclaim in the world of inspired fragrances, is delighted to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Chanel® inspired perfume lineup. With meticulous attention to every detail of perfumery and a passion for crafting distinctive scents that pay homage to inspirations, Unleashed Perfumes has artfully captured the essence and sophistication of the renowned Chanel fragrances. This newly launched collection pays tribute to Chanel's® iconic creations, presenting an exquisite range of perfumes that embody timeless elegance and evoke the glamor and glitz synonymous with Chanel®'s.
The Unleashed Perfumes Chanel® inspired collection features an array of flawlessly crafted scents that mirror the legendary Chanel® fragrances. Each perfume has been thoughtfully developed to capture the essence of the original Chanel® creations while offering an affordable, unique, captivating olfactory experience.
The new collection includes renowned Chanel® fragrances such as 1957, Allure Eau de Parfum, Allure Homme, Allure Homme Edition Blanche, Allure Homme Sport Eau Extreme, Bleu 2014, Chance, Chance Eau Tendre, Coco Eau de Parfum, Coco Mademoiselle, Coco Noir, Coromandel, Egoiste Platinum, Gabrielle, Le Lion, Misia, No 5, and Paris – Deauville.
The Chanel® inspired lineup of perfumes is another feather in the cap for the brand after the raging success of its inspired collections by other luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Creed, Tom Ford, Parfums De Marly, Kilian, Boadicea The Victorious, etc. to name a few. If the sources at Unleashed are to be believed, their website saw an increase in visitors just hours after they announced the launch of their Chanel-inspired collection.
The brand takes immense pride in its ability to recreate the essence of luxury brands, and the Chanel® inspired collection stands as a testament to its commitment to excellence. As the visionary co-founders of Unleashed Perfumes, Julia Mikhelzon and Roman Freiter, express their vision for the brand: "We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the luxury of high-end fragrances without compromising on quality or ethics. Our mission is to offer captivating scents that awaken the senses and transport individuals to a world of sophistication and elegance."
They share their inspiration behind the Chanel® inspired collection: "Chanel® fragrances have long been admired for their iconic status and exquisite craftsmanship. Our goal with the Unleashed Perfumes Chanel® inspired collection was to recreate the romance and razzle-dazzle associated with these timeless scents, making them accessible to fragrance enthusiasts around the world."
Furthermore, the duo emphasizes the brand's commitment to sustainability, saying, "At Unleashed Perfumes, we prioritize ethical practices and sustainability. We believe that luxury should be responsible and environmentally conscious. Our Chanel® inspired collection is crafted with natural, non-toxic ingredients and is cruelty-free, allowing our customers to indulge in luxury without compromising their values."
In addition to their inspired perfume collection, Unleashed also offers a wide range of luxurious bath works and skincare products that are enriched with the inspired fragrances of some of the biggest names in the perfume industry. Each item is crafted with the utmost care, ensuring a pampering experience that nourishes and revitalizes the skin. Furthermore, Unleashed Perfumes presents an array of thoughtfully designed gift sets, perfect for any occasion. These sets allow fragrance enthusiasts to explore a variety of scents while indulging in the exquisite packaging and presentation that Unleashed Perfumes is renowned for.
"The artistry and passion that goes into every product is unparalleled. Our team of experts meticulously blends exquisite notes to create captivating scents that leave a lasting impression. Whether you are seeking a signature fragrance or a luxurious skincare routine, our product lineup has something to elevate your senses and enhance your self-pampering and self-expression rituals." the dynamic duo of Unleashed perfumes added.
Unleashed Perfumes invites fragrance connoisseurs and luxury enthusiasts to discover the extraordinary world of its Chanel® inspired perfume collection. With a commitment to quality, affordability, and sustainability, Unleashed Perfumes is redefining the boundaries of luxury fragrance. Immerse yourself in the opulence of timeless scents and unleash your inner elegance with Unleashed Perfumes.
About Unleashed Perfumes: Unleashed Perfumes offers luxurious fragrances, body care, and skincare products that are expertly crafted in-house. Their products are inspired by renowned luxury brands, allowing you to indulge in your favorite scents at an affordable price. They are committed to using only natural, non-toxic, and cruelty-free ingredients in our creations, ensuring a truly immersive and guilt-free experience.
