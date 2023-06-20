Cough Syrup Market 2023 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.8% by 2027, Claims AMR

Cough Syrup Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cough syrup market was valued at $5,232.73 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,108.25 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

CAGR: 2.8%

· Current Market Size: USD 5.2 Billion

· Forecast Growing Region: APAC

· Largest Market: North America

· Projection Time: 2020- 2027

· Base Year: 2019

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝19 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐩𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐲𝐫𝐮𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on various industries worldwide, including the cough syrup market. Here are some of the effects that COVID-19 has had on the cough syrup market:

Increased demand: During the pandemic, there has been a heightened focus on respiratory health. Many people have become more conscious of coughs and cold symptoms, leading to increased demand for cough syrups and other related products. People are more likely to purchase cough syrups to alleviate symptoms associated with respiratory illnesses.

Supply chain disruptions: The pandemic has caused disruptions in global supply chains, impacting the production and distribution of various products, including cough syrups. Lockdown measures, travel restrictions, and manufacturing plant closures have led to delays and shortages in the availability of cough syrups in certain regions.

Shifting consumer behavior: COVID-19 has prompted changes in consumer behavior, including increased online shopping and a preference for contactless transactions. Many consumers have shifted to purchasing cough syrups online rather than visiting physical stores, leading to a surge in e-commerce sales for these products.

Regulatory changes: Some regulatory authorities have implemented stricter regulations regarding the sale and distribution of cough syrups during the pandemic. This is to ensure that these products are not misused or hoarded, as certain cough syrups may contain ingredients that can be abused. These regulatory changes have affected the marketing and availability of cough syrups in some areas.

Shift towards natural remedies: The pandemic has also witnessed a growing interest in natural remedies and alternative treatments. Some consumers have opted for herbal remedies or home remedies for cough and cold symptoms, which may have impacted the sales of traditional cough syrups.

Pharmaceutical research and development: The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred increased research and development efforts in the pharmaceutical industry. This focus on respiratory health and related medications may lead to innovations in cough syrup formulations, potentially impacting the market with the introduction of new products or improved formulations.

It's important to note that the impact of COVID-19 on the cough syrup market can vary by region and is influenced by factors such as local restrictions, healthcare infrastructure, and consumer behavior.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐬𝐲𝐫𝐮𝐩 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Abbott Laboratories

Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson services Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Sanofi

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current global cough syrup market trends forecast estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global cough syrup market is provided.

Region-wise and country-wise cough syrup market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2019 to 2027 in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help in understanding competitive outlook of the global cough syrup market.

