Global Cultivated Meat Market Is Projected To Grow At A 17% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cultivated Meat Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the global market. As per TBRC’s cultivated meat market forecast, the cultivated meat market size is predicted to reach a value of $14.77 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17% through the forecast period.

Increasing consumption of meat products is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest cultivated meat market share. Major players in the market include Aleph Farms Ltd., MosaMeat BV, SuperMeat Just Inc, Integriculture Inc., Finless Foods Inc., Avant Meats Company Limited, Higher Steaks, Biofood Systems LTD., Fork & Goode Inc., Mission Barns, Bluenalu Inc., Shiok Meats Pte Ltd., Memphis Meats, Appleton Meats.

Cultivated Meat Market Segments
1) By Type: Red Meat, Poultry, Seafood
2) By Sources: Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork, Duck
3) By End-User: Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausage, Hot dogs, Other End-Users

This type of meat, also known cultured meat, refer to actual meat from animals produced in a lab by directly cultivating animal cells. Cultivated meat is created by harvesting cells from live animals which is grown in a bioreactor by feeding the cells with nutrients. The cultivated meat are used to satisfy the increasing demand for food by the growing human population.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Cultivated Meat Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Cultivated Meat Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix


The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

