Vitamins and Supplements Market Dynamics, Size, Regional Analysis, Key Highlights, Forecast to 2030 | Emergen Research

Shift in consumer preferences due to increasing focus on health and prevention and rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Vitamins and Supplements Market Size – USD 108.4 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Inclusion of immune-boosting functional components in nutraceutical products” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The vitamins and supplements market size reached USD 108.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Shift in consumer preferences due to increasing focus on health and prevention and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030.

In addition, increasing awareness among consumers regarding their health is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Different types of products are increasingly being used for vitamins and supplements. Food and nutrition sectors have evolved to provide customers with a more tailored experience and make up for dietary loss through supplemental nutrition.

In addition, rising prevalence of chronic diseases is another factor increasing demand for vitamins and supplements. The World Health Organization estimates that in 2021, prevalence of chronic diseases was around 57%. This indicates that over 50% of people worldwide have a chronic illness, with cancer, diabetes, and disorders of heart and lungs being the most prevalent.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Vitamins and Supplements Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Some major companies in the global market report include Herbalife International of America, Inc., Archer-Daniels Midland Company, Amway Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., Abbott, Nestle S.A., Nutrition and Biosciences (DuPont de Nemours, Inc.), Bayer AG, Glanbia PLC, and Arkopharma.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The geriatric segment accounted for largest revenue share in the vitamins and supplements market in 2021. Increasing need for essential vitamins, such as vitamin D and vitamin B by elderly individuals, is a major factor driving demand in this segment. Vitamin D and vitamin B-deficiency is frequently observed in older individuals and can increase risk of developing osteoporosis and other age-related disorders. In addition, vitamin D is necessary for bone health, battling depression, and preventing colds.

The Over-The-Counter (OTC) segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share during the forecast period. Initiatives aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure, as well as implementation of favorable regulations by most governments throughout the world, are anticipated to have an influence on popularity and growth of OTC dietary supplements. OTC dietary supplement business is working on increasing functioning of these supplements through product formulation improvements, which is likely to provide substantial market development opportunities.

The offline segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. The offline distribution route is either brick and mortar or Direct-To-Consumer (DTC). Supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies, specialty stores, practitioners, and other direct-to-customer channels selling nutritional supplements are examples of offline subcategories. Due to their larger ubiquity, supermarkets/hypermarkets contribute considerably to sales of nutritional supplements in Europe and North America.

Target Audience of the Global Vitamins and Supplements Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

Emergen Research has segmented the vitamins and supplements based on ingredient, form, application, end-users, type, distribution channel, and region:

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Vitamins

Supplements

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Tablets

Capsules

Soft Gels

Powders

Gummies

Liquids

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Immunity

Brain/Mental Health

Bone & Joint Health

Menopause

Metabolic Health

Beauty Care

Digestive & Microbiome Health

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Women

Children

Infants

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

OTC

Prescribed

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Offline

Online

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

