New Book Takes On Sexism in Football
A fascinating memoir offering readers an intimate look into the triumphs and challenges working in the male-dominated world of footballSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “GET YOUR T*TS OUT FOR THE LADS”
True stories from a woman in football
By Sally Freedman
27 June 2023, Fair Play Publishing, RRP: AUD$29.99
Sally Freedman’s memoir "Get Your T*ts Out for the Lads" takes readers on an extraordinary journey through the masculine and enigmatic world of football, offering a unique perspective from an intelligent and ambitious woman.
"Get Your T*ts Out for the Lads" delves into the exhilarating highs, the heart-breaking lows, and the awe-inspiring moments that defined Sally’s experience as a woman working in football in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.
Sally’s candid storytelling starts with an anecdote from Portugal in 2004 where she describes a moment which explains the book’s title. She then takes the reader on a journey from Portugal in 2004 to Switzerland in 2022 with a humorous and sometimes acerbic narrative which includes some gripping behind the scenes insights from her working life at football clubs and international governing bodies.
While “Get Your T*ts Out for the Lads” is entertaining, it also provides a genuine insight into the realities of navigating a world traditionally dominated by men. Through her personal triumphs, setbacks, and unwavering resilience, Sally tells a brave and compelling story which shines an important light on se*ism, misogyny, and gender equality.
Sally Freedman will be one of the featured guests at the forthcoming Football Writers’ Festival to be held in Sydney from 15-17th July, days prior to the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The festival brings together a melting pot of readers, authors, writers, and interested voices in an environment that encourages and inspires meaningful and respectful debate and discussion.
About Sally Freedman
Sally Freedman is an accomplished professional in the world of sport. Sally received the only full academic scholarship to study a masters in business (sport management) at Griffith University in Australia. Since graduating, Sally has worked at Melbourne City Football Club, Wellington Phoenix Football Club, the 2015 Asian Cup, the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, and UEFA in Switzerland. Sally has worked in different areas including marketing, communication, fan engagement, protocol, ticketing, and spectator services.

