Explore London Like James Bond With New Tour Brand—Imagine Experiences
EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine Experiences was created as a direct response to the growing demand for more experiential, immersive, non-passive travel products. The company was founded in 2020 as an immediate reaction for the rising need of more immersive and experiential travel products. These new, small group experiences are filled with culture (with a twist) and led by a team of travel industry experts featuring foodie adventures, musical pilgrimages, thrilling espionage missions, scandalous escapades, and ethereal escapes.
"We decided that if we're going to change some of the rules, we might as well change the game,” said Ana Araque co-founder and CEO for Imagine Experiences.
International travelers are now seeking new and refreshed experiences, as well as tours that steer away from the mundane tourist traps. Imagine Experiences meets the needs of the modern traveler by offering authentic and entertaining options that allow guests to immerse themselves in the local culture while experiencing out-of-the-box encounters that takes them away from the usual travel guide “must-dos.”
Imagine Experiences is offering three unique “Hero” adventures, which allow travelers to walk in the footsteps of the renowned James Bond including the 3.5-hour Essential Bond—Nobody Does it Better, the 6-hour Bond for a Day, including a session at a select London gun club for target practice using a variety of weapons, and the 6-hour Bond for a Day Experience + Speedboat, which includes a thrilling speedboat ride down the River Thames James Bond style.
These Bond experiences allow guests to live their spy fantasies out as they spend the day in the life of the most famous movie spy in the word, James Bond. Guests will meet at a secret location where they’ll then take off for an adventure-filled experience with Bond-like encounters including sipping Vodka martinis, perfecting their weapon handling skills, and walking in the footsteps of this well-known spy. As travelers immerse themselves into the world of espionage, they’ll discover the more hidden parts of London as they explore Bond’s cars, suits, and scents with a visit to a shop frequently visited by Royals and movie stars, plus a stop at the “Q”—the House of Spies, St. James. Meals are included on these tours as well as, chauffeur driven “Ian Fleming” style around St James
an three walking tours of hidden spots in St. James, Whitehall, and Mayfair
In addition to these experiences in London, guests can also opt for Bond for a day: Scotland Sky Glencoe, which takes travelers on a journey to Scotland with James Bond. On this adventure, guests will begin their expedition by driving an Aston Martin from Edinburgh to Glencoe. During their drive James Money Penny will be brought to life using new Artificial Intelligence technology and will speak to the guests as if they were James Bond as the AI gives them driving directions, flirts, and guides them along their route. In addition, travelers will meet “Q” and get their riffle shooting skills polished in the Highlands; visit film locations in Glencoe including Skyfall Lodge, home of James Bond, and take in a picnic as they indulge in local Scottish delights while cruising the lake while sipping Champagne.
"At Imagine Experiences, we believe that it's time to Imagine! We invite travelers to join us on a journey of discovery and exploration, as we take them on unique and unparalleled experiences that cannot be found anywhere else," added Ana Araque.
Other tour experiences available include The Gin Craze, savor one of London’s finest spirits. On this itinerary, guests weave through backstreets, alleyways, and grand thoroughfares as they learn about the relationship and history between this cocktail and the people of Britain, a story telling fun self-guided journey through the eyes of Tom Cat (in our story Tomas Katicus) and uncover the true story of the famous “Public House” (The Pub) where guests will be immersed in the dangerous love affair between the Brits and Gin through the Eyes and the 500 years’ experience of Tom Cat. The adventure ends with a tour and four flights tasting drinks at a historic gin distillery.
Additional experiences include:
City of Spies: Dive into the clandestine world of espionage! Uncover dirty tricks, false flags, and Black Ops. Enjoy a Vodka Martini in a secret Whitehall bar before dinner. Embark on a journey into the birthplace of professional espionage and explore the devious world of subterfuge and infiltration
Spill the Tea: 500 Years of Royal Scandal (launching Summer 2023); 800 Years of Execution;
An Experience: "Unveiling London's Private Gentlemen's Clubs: Behind the Hallowed Doors, Visit London’s Most Traditional & Private Gentlemen’s Club (launching Summer 2023); Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein Museum (available Summer 2023); the Paddington Bear Experience; Markets in London; and more.
Imagine Experiences
Imagine Experiences, based in London, offers a unique and unparalleled range of experiences and tours designed to provide travelers with authentic and experiential products that cannot be found anywhere else. As the first operator in the U.K leisure & travel sector to respond to the demand of both international and domestic travelers for more experiential days out, Imagine Experiences has reimagined the outdated, passive tours of the past to create a range of entertaining, intriguing, educational, shocking, and inspiring experiences. The range of experiences and tours includes gourmet adventures, musical pilgrimages, action-packed spy missions, scandalous escapades, and ethereal getaways. From the indulgent and luxurious to the saucy, memorable, and historic, Imagine Experiences has something for everyone. The company's unique range of tours is designed to provide travelers with an unforgettable and truly authentic experience.
For more information on Imagine Experiences and its range of experiences and tours, please visit their website at https://imaginexperiences.com/
Media contact: Arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.com or (561) 789-8286.
Lark Gould, Arelle Kendall
