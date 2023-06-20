Commerce Community Comes Together to Clean Up the ‘Model City’

Team gathers for a World Environment Day cleanup.

The team filled a container with brush, trash and abandoned belongings.

In addition to being unsightly, dried brush like this is a fire hazard.

Members of the business community join City of Commerce mayor to clean the city and care for the environment.

COMMERCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Commerce Mayor Hugo Argumedo led a local cleanup on World Environment Day earlier this month. Joining the team were city staff, East LA Sheriff’s Station deputies, Bridge Publications, and the owner of a local plant nursery. Food distribution company Guzman Brothers supported the effort with tamales and drinks for the volunteers. And the dumpster they filled was donated by local trash management company Athens Services.

“We all pitched in because we care about this community and the environment. We all want a cleaner and better community,” said Bridge Publications public relations director Camila Miranda. She said her team was inspired by The Way to Happiness, a common-sense guide to better living written by author L. Ron Hubbard and published by Bridge Publications. It includes the precept “Safeguard and Improve Your Environment” which states: “There are many things one can do to help take care of the planet. They begin with the idea that one should. They progress with suggesting to others they should.”

Bridge invites all members of the community who wish to take part in future cleanups to contact Camila at (323) 888–6200 or cgonzalez@bridgepub.com. All are welcome.

Located at 5600 E. Olympic Boulevard in Commerce, Bridge Publications is publisher of the nonfiction works of author and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Under the leadership of Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, the publishing house was put in place in early 2007 to fulfill the global demand for Mr. Hubbard’s written and recorded materials. Bridge Publications is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology, an original series on the Scientology Network.

Camila Miranda
Bridge Publications
+1 (323) 888–6200
