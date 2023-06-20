Screening The Landscape ~ J. Montgomery Designs, A Landscape Architecture Firm
J. Montgomery Designs creates unparalleled outdoor spaces that inspire, function, and last. With decades of experience, we have it down to an art.”ALAMO , CA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All landscape architects will agree that a private retreat experience is a must when designing residential landscapes. Every landscape benefits from at least one space that feels safe, sheltered and secluded. For some homeowners, the privacy of a front gate or fence keeps the entire property a private space, while for others a garden nook with screening shrubs is enough. Screening goes both ways – a similar effect is created by blocking undesired views from the inside looking out as by blocking the outside looking in. Whatever your style, the result is a serene landscape where one can feel at home.
Fences are of course the go-to privacy screen for many homeowners. A five to six-foot fence is the key if the goal is to block visibility. At the same time, creating privacy in the landscape is as much about the psychological impact as it is about the literal. Some fences can utilize the power of suggestion in screening. Vining plants can also be used in situations where, for example the HOA, requires see-through and short fences! Though smaller in stature, it creates a clear delineation between interior and exterior, private and public. Sometimes it’s just the suggestion that matters (and other times a tall, opaque fence is the only way to go!)
Regardless of garden style, plants can be used for a privacy screen that doubles as an elegant backdrop for other plantings. Many times clients will want their driveway lined with trees that provide extra privacy and greenery. While some modern architecture also embraces the hedge, a more natural effect can also be achieved with evergreen shrubs left to grow naturally. Pittosporum is a great choice, as is Privet, Juniper, and many of the newer Mediterranean climate species such as Bush Olive and Winter’s Bark.
Sometimes it’s not neighbors one would need screening for, but a troublesome force of nature. If one lives in a windy area, that it can be really annoying! Windbreaks are capable of taking a remarkable amount of wind, keeping the yard calm and serene except in the harshest gales. It is ideal when the fence and plantings work together to create an effective barrier. For high wind areas, such as those near the ocean or in the hills, try layered windbreaks. Larger trees planted away from the house can slow and redirect wind as it approaches, while smaller screens can protect the yard itself.
The best part of landscape screening is the effect from within any yard! Here, a casual screen of varied shrubs shelters the yard for a cozy feel, even in the vegetable garden. Plus, all views of the neighborhood have been screened, giving the amazing illusion of country living in the middle of the city. Who doesn't want a place that feels totally at home? That is really as good as it gets!
