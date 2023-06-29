Arlington Health Insurance Medicaid Coverage Could Expire For Some Americans
Arlington health insurance agent Rick Thornton warns: Millions of Americans at risk of losing Medicaid coverage if COVID-19 protection ends.
Arlington health insurance agent, says Americans who are currently enrolled in Medicaid should be proactive by talking to their state’s Medicaid agency to see how the changes may impact them.”ARLINGTON, TEXAS, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arlington health insurance could see major changes soon if a pandemic-era protection expires. A significant number of Americans may face the loss of their health coverage under Medicaid in the near future. Over the past few years, states have avoided such situations by seeking additional funding from the federal government. However, if these measures come to an end, a high number of Americans, which has increased since the implementation of these protections, could become ineligible for Medicaid. Although the technical expiration of these safeguards occurred previously, certain states have already started removing people from their Medicaid rolls.
The impact of this issue would be far reaching, including impacts on individuals and families who have health insurance in Arlington. Officials are expecting massive changes of historic proportions over the next year or so unless some sort of agreement, extension, or compromise is reached. The biggest issue is that many people who are currently enrolled in Medicaid coverage no longer meet Medicaid’s stringent income requirements. Millions of Americans, particularly from Black or Hispanic communities, may face the risk of losing their coverage. A significant number of individuals, potentially in the millions, could be affected.
Rick Thornton, a Arlington health insurance agent who routinely studies healthcare reform and topics to keep his clients aware of what’s happening with their healthcare options, said there are additional options people can qualify for depending on where they live, their income, and their family size. This includes employer-sponsored health insurance plans, the Affordable Care Act, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. He added that it’s important for Americans to be proactive by contacting their state’s Medicaid agency or talk to their doctor.
Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.
Rick Thornton
Insurance4Dallas
+1 817-607-3321
RickThornton@insurance4dallas.com
