Arlington Health Insurance Costs Still Too High for Many Americans

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arlington health insurance is witnessing a rise in the percentage of individuals who are choosing to forego medical care due to the financial burden, even though more people than ever have obtained health insurance coverage in 2022 through Medicaid's continuous enrollment during the COVID-19 emergency.

The concept behind the affordable healthcare for all initiative, promoted by the current administration, is to assist individuals and families who were previously uninsured or underinsured in obtaining affordable and necessary medical care. Overall, the plan aimed to provide greater access to healthcare, lower premiums, and improved incentives for a larger number of Americans. But those benefits have yet to put a dent in the ongoing financial crisis. This includes those who had health insurance in Arlington.

Rick Thornton, a Arlington health insurance agent who routinely studies healthcare reform and key topics to share with his client base, said that while these numbers seemingly defy logic, the reality is that even with lower premiums and the current administration’s efforts to offer free healthcare services wherever possible, the increasing number of people who have lost their jobs or continue to have jobs that don’t pay well makes it harder for Americans to pay staggeringly low out-of-pocket expenses. In the past, a significant proportion of Americans considered themselves financially stable, but in recent years, that percentage has seen a noticeable decrease.

Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies. 

