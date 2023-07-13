Arlington Health Insurance Costs Still Too High for Many Americans
Health Insurance Agent In Arlington
Arlington health insurance agent: Despite ACA sign-ups, many Americans forgo Medicare care due to high costs.
Arlington health insurance agent, says 28% of Americans are foregoing care due to concerns that they cannot cover out-of-pocket healthcare expenses despite those expenses being at record lows.”ARLINGTON, TEXAS, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arlington health insurance is witnessing a rise in the percentage of individuals who are choosing to forego medical care due to the financial burden, even though more people than ever have obtained health insurance coverage in 2022 through Medicaid's continuous enrollment during the COVID-19 emergency.
The concept behind the affordable healthcare for all initiative, promoted by the current administration, is to assist individuals and families who were previously uninsured or underinsured in obtaining affordable and necessary medical care. Overall, the plan aimed to provide greater access to healthcare, lower premiums, and improved incentives for a larger number of Americans. But those benefits have yet to put a dent in the ongoing financial crisis. This includes those who had health insurance in Arlington.
Rick Thornton, a Arlington health insurance agent who routinely studies healthcare reform and key topics to share with his client base, said that while these numbers seemingly defy logic, the reality is that even with lower premiums and the current administration’s efforts to offer free healthcare services wherever possible, the increasing number of people who have lost their jobs or continue to have jobs that don’t pay well makes it harder for Americans to pay staggeringly low out-of-pocket expenses. In the past, a significant proportion of Americans considered themselves financially stable, but in recent years, that percentage has seen a noticeable decrease.
