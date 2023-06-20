Portwell Announces New Embedded System with Intel Atom® x7000E, Intel® Core™ i3 N-Series and Intel® Processor N Series
WEBS-21J0 Is Rugged, Fan-less, Compact, and Ideal for Industrial IoT Gateways, Intelligent Edge, Medical Equipment and Industrial Automation ApplicationsFREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and a Titanium Partner of Intel® Partner Alliance, announces the launch of the WEBS-21J0, a compact, fan-less and rugged embedded system featuring Intel Atom® x7000E Series Processors, Intel® Processor N Series, and Intel® Core™ i3 N-Series Processors. Designed to meet the diverse needs of various industries, the WEBS-21J0 offers optimized features and performance. Portwell, recognized as a Titanium-level partner in the Intel® Partner Alliance program, has developed this system to deliver outstanding performance and reliability.
The WEBS-21J0 is specifically designed to support both the low-power Intel Atom® x7000E series processors and the high-performance Intel® Core™ i3 N series processors. Empowered by the Intel processor platform’s remarkably low thermal design power (TDP) of only 15W, this power-efficient system offers a winning combination of ruggedness, compactness, and superior performance. Its versatile design makes it an ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including industrial factory automation, automated testing equipment, semiconductor devices, digital signage, healthcare equipment, and more.
At the heart of the WEBS-21J0 is Portwell's NANO-6064 Nano-ITX embedded motherboard, featuring the latest Intel Atom® x7000E Series processors, Intel® Processor N Series, and Intel® Core™ i3 N series processors. This cutting-edge processor lineup combines low power consumption, high processing capability, and enhanced performance compared to previous generations. The WEBS-21J0 system supports a non-ECC DDR4 3200 MT/s SO-DIMM slot with a maximum capacity of 16GB and includes the In-Band Error Correction Code (IBECC) feature for improved reliability and memory performance. With Intel UHD Graphics Gen 12, equipped with up to 32 execution units (EUs), the WEBS-21J0 offers the ability to drive dual 4K independent displays through DisplayPort and HDMI interfaces. Plus, the system also includes an audio (Line out) and a DC 12V input on the rear I/O. Connectivity options are plentiful, including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports for efficient data transfer, one configurable RS-232/422/485 port through BIOS settings, an M.2 E-key 2230 slot for wireless modules, and an M.2 B-key 3052+2280 slot (shared with M.2 2280 SATAIII socket) for wireless modules and storage devices. Additionally, there’s a Nano SIM socket integrated directly on the board. Moreover, the WEBS-21J0 system boasts dual 2.5GbE LAN connectivity (I225-LM) through two RJ-45 ports, supporting Intel Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) technologies. These features enhance real-time computing and processing capabilities, making the WEBS-21J0 an excellent choice for time-critical applications. In addition, the onboard TPM 2.0 ensures enhanced system-level security, providing enhanced data protection for sensitive information and ensuring the integrity of the system.
All in all, the compact fan-less WEBS-21J0 embedded system (150mm x 150mm x 66mm), seamlessly integrated with Portwell’s NANO-6064 Nano-ITX embedded board, enables performance to the next level. This combination meets the stringent requirements of designs that demand superior performance with low power consumption, especially for the ever-expanding IoT applications in space-constrained environments. The Portwell WEBS-21J0 excels in durability and reliability, supporting a temperature range of 0°C to 50°C. Its fan-less design ensures silent operation, minimizing maintenance requirements and costs. The WEBS-21J0 also offers flexible installation options with support for both wall and DIN-rail mounting, enabling its deployment across diverse field applications.
At Portwell, we strive for excellence, and the Portwell WEBS-21J0 embedded system is merely one example of the multitude of superior products designed and manufactured at our facilities. We challenge ourselves continuously to understand each customer’s unique business needs, and are committed to meeting their requirements and demands. Not only that, but our customers also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the 10+ years long product life span support inherent with this Portwell product.
# # #
Product details:
WEBS-21J0 Embedded System Powered by Intel Atom x7000E series processors, Intel Processor N series and Intel Core i3 N-series processors:
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=WEBS-21J0
# # #
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and a Titanium Partner of the Intel Partner Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
Intel, Intel Atom, and Intel Core i3 are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
Product Contact:
Maria Yang
Product Marketing Manager
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
+1 510-403-3375
mariay@portwell.com
Media Contact:
Vicky Lo
American Portwell Technology
+1 510-403-3354
vicky.lo@portwell.com