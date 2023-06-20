Portwell Announces New Embedded System with Intel Atom® x7000E, Intel® Core™ i3 N-Series and Intel® Processor N Series

About

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Fremont, California, American Portwell Technology, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., is an industrial PC and embedded computing solutions manufacturer and provider, and is committed to high standards and engineering excellence. American Portwell's extensive product portfolio includes single board computers, embedded computers, computer on modules, specialty computer platforms, rackmount computers, network communication appliances, and human-machine interfaces. American Portwell provides both off-the-shelf and versatile custom solutions for applications in the medical equipment, factory automation, retail automation, semiconductor equipment, financial automation, artificial intelligence (AI), mission-critical and network security markets. Encouraged by American Portwell's compliance with such quality and environmental standards as ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TL 9000 and RoHS process, partnered companies have taken advantage of our customer-oriented and dedicated engineering resource to satisfy their need for superior mechanical chassis, computer board design and modification, and specific system configurations, testing and assembly.

