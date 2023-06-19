TAO Digital Solutions Expands its Footprint in Africa with New Office Launch in Nigeria

TAO Digital Solutions launches operations in Nigeria TAO NIGERIA LAUNCH

TAO Digital Solution announces the opening of its new office in Nigeria and the appointment of Dr. Sani A Malami as the country head.

Nigeria holds tremendous opportunities for growth in the IT industry, and we are committed to partnering with local businesses to drive innovation and digital transformation across the continent” — Rajkumar Vegalapudi

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TAO Digital Solutions Inc. (TAO), a leading IT Services and Solutions company based in California, USA, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Nigeria, located at 11B Banjul Street, Off Monrovia Street, Wuse 2 Abuja, Nigeria and announcing new country head, Dr. Sani A Malami, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion plans in Africa.

The IT services market in Nigeria is experiencing significant growth, driven by digital transformation initiatives, increasing technology adoption, and the need for specialized expertise in managing IT infrastructure and systems. According to a report by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in 2020, the Nigerian IT market was estimated to be worth around $10 billion. To address this growing market and create new jobs in the technology sector, TAO has made strategic investments to localize its capabilities and cater to the unique needs of the Nigerian market. The new office in Nigeria represents a testament to TAO's commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to clients in the region.

"Launching our presence in Nigeria is a significant milestone for TAO. Nigeria holds tremendous opportunities for growth in the IT industry, and we are committed to partnering with local businesses to drive innovation and digital transformation across the continent," said Raj Velagapudi, Founder and CEO of TAO Digital Solutions. "As part of our launch, I’m also pleased to announce that Dr. Sani A. Malami will join TAO as Country Head of Nigeria. Dr. Malami is a physician, educationist, and administrator, and was President/CEO of the Nigerian Cancer Society, the biggest cancer charity in Africa, and former Executive Director of the NCD Alliance Nigeria."

Dr. Sani A. Malami strongly believes Nigeria will witness a transformative impact on every aspect of life through the digital revolution in the next decade. “This era presents an unparalleled business opportunity, novel technology being at the forefront of this revolution, we can tackle pressing global challenges like climate change, healthcare issues, food scarcity, and financial instability.”, commented Dr. Malami.

TAO will offer its market-validated solutions, such as telehealth and electronic medical records, payment solutions, and services leveraging its SmartBiz family of solutions, e-commerce, and managed security services. Universal Postal Union has also approved TAO to provide digital postal services across all its country affiliates, including the Nigeria Postal Service.

About TAO Digital Solutions:

TAO Digital Solutions is helping businesses with innovative technological capabilities and strategies to thrive in the digital economy. We offer a comprehensive range of technology services around product engineering solutions, cybersecurity, payment solutions, and managed services. TAO's multidisciplinary team is adept at identifying opportunities to improve business processes with advanced automation and optimization techniques and deliver transformative solutions. The company operates in the US, Canada, India, Australia, and Nigeria and comprises of more than 250 passionate employees worldwide.