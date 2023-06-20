Tattoo Remoov 88RS - Magnetic Tattoo Removal By Linda Line Paradis

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Linda Line Paradis came up with this Tattoo Remoov 88RS method back in 2006, to serve as an alternative to laser tattoo removal and surgical excision, which can cause damage to the skin.

This method is distinctive due to two reasons:

The first reason is the unique design of the Non-invasive Round Square Magnetic needles 88, which works on the skin's surface without penetrating the Dermis.

The 300 Power Gauss of those needles interacts with the heavy metals in the Tattoo pigment implant deep in the Dermis by using the Magnetic Needles 88: Avoid pain, scars, and any risks in general; customs must follow hygienic instructions, and the technician must respect the protocol. The Tattoo Remoov™ solution that a PH is 8,5, making it not acidic or highly alkaline.

The second reason is the TATTOO REMOOV composition, which contains 40% of water and molecules used in food, bakery, and the cosmetic industry.

Moreover, Tattoo Remoov™ PH is not acidic PH 8,5. Thus, because of those reasons, Can be considered this procedure as the best and safest technique to remove tattoos.

Use of non-invasive Round square needles 88/132

Our skin system is very rich in collagen and fibroblast. The mesotherapy needles and nanoneedles are used for micro-needling to stimulate the fibroblasts. Fibroblasts are the collagen factory. Therefore, using this type of needle is used more to repair atrophic and hypertrophic scars; this is by stimulation of fibroblasts that produce collagen. After scarring, there is a renewal cell of the skin's surface layer, filling in the skin's wounds, acne, or accidental atrophic scars. This type of invasive needle is on a Cosmetic or Body tattoo. In that case, since the skin is healthy and flat, the addition of acidic or highly alkaline solutions may cause 99% of severe skin disorders.

The tattoo removal technique also comes with an aftercare, which is aimed at protecting the skin and leaving it permanently moisturized. This aftercare is made up of natural elements like orange oil, jojoba oil, lemon oil, shea butter, and beeswax.

"I don’t think I’m the only person who thinks that tattoos are forever. Not really forever, but the thought of going through the process of tattoo removal chills my bones. Of course, there is laser tattoo removal, which is ok but the results differ, and this is in addition to having several sessions (anywhere from 5 to 10), and after all this time, your skin might not be spick and span (depends on the tattoo and the color of the ink also)." says Zaara, Anyway, a little birdie told me about a recently launched non-invasive tattoo removal method using Tattoo Remoov 88RS. I know, it was our first time hearing about it too.

Tattoo Remoov 88RS, which was introduced on this side of the Sahara by renowned tattoo removal educator Linda Line Paradis, is said to be an effective ink removal product, in addition to being a unique method of ink extraction for cosmetic and body tattoos.

Adam Green
Adam Green
+1 917-421-6298
email us here

You just read:

Tattoo Remoov 88RS - Magnetic Tattoo Removal By Linda Line Paradis

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Adam Green
Adam Green
+1 917-421-6298
Company/Organization
Linda Paradis Group
5201 Blue Lagoon Dr, 980-1
Miami, Florida, 33126
United States
+1 917-421-6298
Visit Newsroom
About

The Technique of Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal by Linda Paradis: A non-laser method of removing all types of Tattoos using the non-invasive Magnetic needles invented and developed by Mrs. Linda Paradis by which the Specially designed 300 Gauss Magnetic needles does not go deep into the skin and with the help of Tattoo Removal serum expel the ink out of the skin effectively. No anesthesia is needed to do this treatment and there are no scars after the treatment. Please, do not compare our Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique with other chemical techniques such as acids, saline, or high alkaline technique procedures as this technique is completely a different and a new concept to remove tattoos. This technique is not in experimental stage but already has been tested and being used by well-renowned professionals worldwide. It is the only technique that guarantees ZERO scars, regardless of the number of sessions. The Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles 52/88/132 : Non-Invasive Magnetic needles are composed and assembled in round square formation with powerful Magnetism (300 Gauss). This concept was invented and developed by Mrs. Linda Paradis who is a leader in the Tattoo Removing industry for the past 23 years. The Combination of These needles and Tattoo Removal Solution has introduced non-invasive and the safest technique to remove tattoos. These Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles helps technicians to achieve fast results and guarantees great treatment results. It does not matter how complex is the tattoo is. It will be removed efficiently. Specifications of Non-Invasive Magnetic needles: Non-Invasive Magnetic needles are patented technology. Designed with a magnetic cartridge technology and an open tip for user’s comfort. Works without producing vibrations. A protective rubber cover to prevent ink backflow. Has a zero-resistance design which is useful for the long life of the machine. Why we use 300 Gauss Magnetic Needles? As tattoo inks contain a wide range of heavy metals, whichever organic, inorganic or minerals. The Percentage of heavy metals differ depending on the composition. Most of the heavy metals contained in tattoo inks are ferromagnetic.

Linda Paradis Group

More From This Author
Tattoo Remoov 88RS - Magnetic Tattoo Removal By Linda Line Paradis
Tattoo Remoov 88 : The Safest Tattoo Removal technique in the World
Rethinking the ink with Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique
View All Stories From This Author