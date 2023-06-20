VisibilityOne & Stefanini join forces to extend unparalleled video conferencing solutions to clients across the globe
VISIBILITYONE EMBARKS ON A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH STEFANINI TO ELEVATE VIDEO COLLABORATION MONITORING AND MANAGEMENT SERVICES WORLDWIDE
The live end-to-end monitoring of Microsoft Teams Rooms residing within our global video estate gives us vital hardware and network health stats that are needed for quick and easy resolutions.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VisibilityOne, a trailblazer in unified communications and video collaboration monitoring solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Stefanini Group, a global technology giant. This partnership focuses on delivering cutting-edge monitoring and management services for video collaboration, fortifying communication infrastructure for businesses worldwide.
— Fortune 100 IT Director
VisibilityOne's unrivaled, cloud-based monitoring solutions feature proactive alerting, and advanced algorithms, well being vendor-agnostic. These capabilities empower IT teams with crucial insights into devices and applications, allowing businesses to preemptively tackle issues, thus ensuring uninterrupted communication. In collaboration with Stefanini, VisibilityOne will extend its state-of-the-art video collaboration services to a wider audience. This alliance aims to address the soaring demand for reliable and efficient video conferencing solutions, a trend accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jose De La Paz, CEO of VisibilityOne, commented on the partnership, “VisibilityOne's mission has always been centered around perfecting collaboration experiences. Partnering with Stefanini, a company with an extensive global reach and a shared commitment to innovation, enables us to impact more businesses around the world. Through this partnership, we are positioned to revolutionize the way professionals engage in video collaboration, optimizing efficiency and cost-effectiveness.”
“VisibilityOne is a true pioneer in video collaboration service management, and we’re thrilled to launch a new service offering to our clients through this joint effort,” said Shayne Quaas, director of innovation & digital business at Stefanini. “Innovation is a core part of our identity at Stefanini and this joint venture allows us to expand our existing services as well as form new relationships rooted in digital transformation and co-creation.”
About Stefanini Group
Stefanini Group (www.stefanini.com) is a Brazilian multinational with over 30 years of robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, digital transformation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation. With a presence in 41 countries, Stefanini has been named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.
About Stefanini North America
Since 2001, Stefanini has been helping midsize, large, and global enterprises increase the efficiency of their IT operations while also helping them leverage information technology to empower their businesses at its North American headquarters in Detroit, Michigan. Service offerings include efficient, cost-reducing, and effective services (IT Infrastructure Outsourcing, End-User Computing Outsourcing, Application Managed Services, and Mainframe Modernization). With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation. Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns, and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service, and outsourcing (BPO).
About VisibilityOne
VisibilityOne is a pioneer in delivering sophisticated and innovative monitoring solutions for unified communications and video collaboration. With its cloud-based, patented technology, VisibilityOne is revolutionizing the way businesses communicate by providing real-time insights and analytics. Through advanced algorithms and proactive alerts, VisibilityOne's solutions enable organizations to preemptively address issues, ensuring seamless and efficient communication. The company’s OneUI dashboard simplifies and consolidates disparate technologies required for video conferencing, offering IT teams a holistic view that eliminates the need for juggling multiple vendor applications. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, VisibilityOne is committed to excellence, delivering flawless video collaboration experiences and empowering businesses worldwide.
