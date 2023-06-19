IRS Replaces 1040EZ Tax Form for 2023 With New Form

IRS 1040ez tax form Where to Find IRS 1040 Forms 1040A Tax Form Schedule

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced the replacement of the 1040EZ tax form with a new form that offers a streamlined filing experience for taxpayers.

The new form, available soon for the 2023, and 2024 tax seasons, is designed to make filing taxes easier and more efficient.

The 1040EZ form was one of the most widely used tax forms in the United States; however, due to recent changes in legislation, it has become outdated.

The new 1040 tax form includes additional lines for reporting income from investments, rental properties, and businesses.

It also allows taxpayers to claim an expanded set of itemized deductions and credits. The changes are designed to help taxpayers get closer to their maximum refund while still ensuring accurate filing throughout the process.

In addition to updating its tax forms, the IRS has also increased its educational materials and resources to assist taxpayers in navigating their filing process.

Fortunately, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released its instructions for new Form 1040, making the process of filing taxes easier to understand and less overwhelming.

The IRS's Form 1040 instructions provide helpful guidance on how to fill out the form and give detailed information about each line item.

The instructions also offer insight into which forms must be filed with 1040, and how to claim deductions and credits, among other important information.

The IRS provides an online version of Form 1040 as well as a PDF version that can be downloaded directly from its website. They also offer additional resources such as tax calculators and videos that will help make filing taxes simpler.

