PaperWave Air Cushions Awarded Silver at WorldStar Global Packaging Awards
AirWave-Floeter’s Award for Packaging Excellence and Silver President’s Award from the 2023 WorldStar Global Packaging Awards.
AirWave-Floeter’s award-winning PaperWave air pillows are made of 100% FSC recycled paper and are 100% curbside recyclable.
AirWave-Floeter’s innovative paper-based air cushions secure another win for sustainability.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AirWave-Floeter announces its innovative and sustainable PaperWave Bio air pillows have been honored with the prestigious Silver President’s Award at the 2023 WorldStar Global Packaging Awards, organized by the World Packaging Organisation (WPO). This exceptional recognition follows their win in the e-Commerce category earlier this year, which qualified AirWave-Floeter to compete for and secure Silver in the President Award category at the esteemed WorldStar Awards Ceremony & Gala Dinner held on May 6, 2023.
The 2023 WorldStar Global Packaging Awards, presented during INTERPACK, are renowned as the pinnacle of packaging recognition. Celebrating a total of 228 outstanding winners across multiple categories, they highlight the industry's unparalleled innovation and creative prowess.
AirWave PaperWave air cushion films have garnered attention for their exceptional sustainability features. Created from 100% FSC® (C162510) recycled paper, the cushions can be easily disposed of in organic waste or curbside recycling bins. By inflating PaperWave cushions directly at AirWave packaging stations, less energy is consumed, and fewer CO2 emissions are generated during transportation.
PaperWave cushions have been certified as recyclable by the Paper Technology Foundation in Munich (PTS). They also successfully passed testing at Western Michigan University (WMU), confirming their ability to go directly into recycling bins alongside their shipping box.
Composed of 5% material and 95% air when inflated, PaperWave air cushions strike the perfect balance between product protection and prioritizing sustainability. Cost-effective and convenient, they are an ideal choice for businesses committed to both product safety and environmental responsibility.
AirWave-Floeter’s contribution to sustainability in shipping also includes the AirWave ClimaFilm-50 and 100, complementing the PaperWave Bio line and further solidifying their commitment to eco-friendly packaging solutions.
The company offers a comprehensive range of transport protection solutions, including air cushioning machines, films in diverse designs, and integration solutions for packing stations. Their dedication to sustainability has long been a driving force, evident in their efforts to reduce storage space, lower shipping weight, and enhance production speed. All AirWave air cushion films are proudly manufactured in Germany and are 100% recyclable.
AirWave-Floeter's air cushion films are designed to cater to unique needs. Whether it's the renewable raw material-based AirWave PaperWave, the antistatic AirWave ESD, the home biodegradable AirWave Bio, or the resilient and air freight-friendly AirWave Heavy Duty, AirWave-Floeter ensures a suitable solution for every shipping challenge.
———————
About AirWave-Floeter
AirWave-Floeter is a global leader in industrial packaging, air cushioning, and packaging systems. With a wide range of innovative solutions, including air cushioning machines and films, AirWave-Floeter is committed to delivering superior product protection while promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility. With headquarters in Germany and a US-based manufacturing hub in Indiana, AirWave-Floeter collaborates with over 140 partners worldwide, delivering packaging excellence across the globe.
www.airwave-packaging.com
About Box Reports
Box Reports gets your packaging story in front of the people who need to see it. Whether they’re a competitor, supplier, or potential contact in another industry, your announcement will be a can’t-miss statement to the packaging world. Our team of insiders have the experience and insight needed to create a story that’s clear, concise, and compelling. That’s the press release your business deserves.
www.boxreports.com
Media Relations
Box Reports
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn