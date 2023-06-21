GREAT TASTE IS IN SEASON AT THE SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW WITH SEASON’S 100 YEARS OF QUALITY AND POSSIBILITIES
The beloved 100-year-old premium tinned fish brand will introduce several exciting new products at the premiere industry eventNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Season, the trusted leader in premium tinned fish, is set to captivate attendees at the highly anticipated Summer Fancy Food Show. Renowned for its century-long commitment to excellence, Season will showcase its exceptional range of flavors, sustainable sourcing practices, and innovative culinary creations that have made it a staple in kitchens around the country.
Industry professionals flocking to New York City for the summer’s most anticipated food event can dive into one of the season’s trendiest dishes: tinned fish. For over a century, Season has set the standard for tinned fish with its number-one selling premium sardines along with numerous other best-selling products. A Certified Friend of the Sea sustainable company, Season is proud to serve top quality and healthy tinned sardines, mackerel, anchovies and their latest innovation – Caviart® Black Seaweed Pearls. At the New York Fancy Food Show June 25-27, Season is set to share its expertise and passion for delivering premium quality and unforgettable taste experiences at Booth #2867.
Meriem Wadghiri, CEO of Season, expressed her anticipation and eagerness to be part of this year’s Summer Fancy Food Show remarking, "At Season, we believe in creating culinary experiences that not only satisfy the palate but also promote overall well-being. Our products combine the natural goodness of seafood with innovative flavors and sustainable practices, ensuring that every bite is a moment to savor. We are thrilled to present our diverse selection of exquisite tinned fish products at the esteemed Fancy Food Show, where we can unite with industry professionals to ignite a shared passion for culinary excellence."
At the trade show in Javits Center, Season will host a luxurious and healthy breakfast – bubbles and Caviart® – to showcase its first product to break into the plant-based category. An occasion for the attendees to discover how whether used as a delectable appetizer or a star ingredient in innovative dishes, Season's tinned sardines, anchovies, mackerel and Caviart® are a great choice for a flavorful and healthful meal.
Whether for seafood enthusiasts, health-conscious individuals, foodies, and fine eaters, Season has something special for everyone, inviting all to explore a world of possibilities for the next meal or snack for a great taste and nutrition where every bite is packed with exceptional quality and flavor. With all the products loaded with nutrition, Season proudly brings all the ingredients for success to the Fancy Food Show, delivering its unparalleled excellence with its mighty and superior sea heroes.
Rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and an abundance of essential vitamins and minerals, Season's products help to maintain a healthy lifestyle and also satisfy the taste buds. The century-old seafood leader is sure to continue elevating the dining experience with the delightful fusion of flavor and well-being that Season Brand delivers with its hearty, delicious fillets.
In addition to the briny and nourishing caviar-style delicacy, Season will showcase other recent launches, including:
- Season’s Grilled Mackerel in Olive Oil, which rolled out at Whole Foods as a wonderful, healthy alternative to tuna
- Season’s Lightly Smoked Sardines in EVOO
- Season’s 4 +1 Skinless & Boneless Sardine Multipacks (coming soon)
All those who stop by the Season booth will be able to ask questions to seasoned tinned fish experts, learn about exciting ways to enjoy tinned fish, and discover the myriad of health benefits that are pushing tinned fish into restaurants and foodie Instagrams everywhere.
Season is available for purchase online and at grocers nationwide, including Costco, Walmart and Whole Foods.
For more information about Season, visit them online and follow the brand @seasonbrandofficial on Instagram.
