CTS Technology Solutions Collaborates with Arc, a Division of Datatonik, to Expand Digital Footprint

Industry leaders paving the way

Working with ARC allows us to unlock our full potential and focus on what we do best, providing quality technology solutions to companies nationwide” — Joshua Futrell

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CTS Technology Solutions, a Frisco, Texas based leader in managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions and more continues to pioneer the technology landscape by extending their digital presence and public relations efforts with help from Arc, a division of Datatonik.

Arc, headquartered in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, specializes in a range of digital marketing services including website design & management, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), digital design, brand development, content creation, public relations, and more.

For over a decade, CTS Technology Solutions has been on the forefront in all areas of IT services and understands the importance of a strong digital presence to further extend their reach and aid in business development. Therefore, they sought the services of a leading DFW digital marketing agency such as ARC to help streamline their path to success.

This past April with help from ARC, CTS announced a corporate name change from Comhome Technology Solutions, unveiled an updated company logo and launched a new business website at www.cts-tex.com. The announcement followed an initiative designed to create a brand identity that accurately reflects the company’s leading position in the rapidly-evolving technology landscape

Joshua Futrell, CTS Technology Solutions CEO, notes “With the importance of a strong digital presence at an all-time high, we wanted to work with an agency that knows what it takes to be successful. I had heard raving reviews about Arc and knew of their strong reputation in the digital marketing space. After the first initial consult, I quickly realized their understanding of brand development and knew they were a perfect match for my company. Working with ARC allows us to unlock our full potential and focus on what we do best, providing quality technology solutions to companies nationwide.”

This collaboration between two heavyweights in the technology & digital marketing arenas is most certainly a game changer. The future is bright for both companies as they continue to flex their authority and showcase their offerings on the digital level.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Bryan Riley at 214-577-0056 or email bryan@datatonik.com

About CTS:

CTS is the leading provider of Technology Solutions, CMMC, & Cybersecurity Consulting, Management Services, Telecom Solutions and more for businesses nationwide. With unmatched expertise and industry know-how, CTS delivers innovative IT services and best-in class support to help companies maximize efficiency & improve their bottom line. We work closely with our clients to deliver tailored solutions that meet their unique needs, while helping them stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving technology landscape.

About Arc:

Arc, a division of Datatonik, is a digital marketing and web design agency headquartered in Frisco, TX. We provide a range of services for businesses including website development, SEO, digital design, brand strategy, public relations, content creation, social media management and more. Comprised of a team of highly-skilled and experienced designers, writers and marketing experts; our data-driven web marketing services help companies nationwide maximize their digital footprint, boost their brand image, and increase their bottom line.