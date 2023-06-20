Rose Bowl Aquatics Center to Celebrate the Award of the Austin/King Scholarship

About

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping all members of our diverse communities invest in their health and wellness by providing exemplary aquatic educational, competitive, therapeutic, and recreational programs. It is home to the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Water Safety Program that provides EVERY 3rd-grade student in Pasadena Unified School District, including students with special needs, with access to water safety instruction. The RBAC includes two Olympic Pools, Therapy Pool, a weight room, conference rooms, locker rooms, café, and an aquatics merchandise shop. It hosts world-class swim, dive, and water polo teams and a wide variety of programs including physical therapy, water aerobics, warm water exercise, lap swimming, learn-to-swim lessons, land-based fitness, and yoga.

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center