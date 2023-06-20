Rose Bowl Aquatics Center to Celebrate the Award of the Austin/King Scholarship
RBAC announces a special event awarding the Van Austin/Roland King Scholarship, Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 PM at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center.
PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is proud to announce a special event celebrating the Van Austin/Roland King Scholarship on Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 PM. The ceremony will take place at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center.
— Scott Reich, Head Diving Coach
The Austin/King Scholarship, named in honor of two renowned dive coaches, Van Austin and Roland King, aims to recognize and support exceptional young student-athletes who display outstanding dedication, sportsmanship, and achievements in diving. This scholarship represents a significant milestone in the development of aspiring divers, allowing them to pursue their dreams while honoring the legacy of these two influential figures.
The Austin/King Scholarship was established by long-time RBAC and RBAC Dive Team supporter Felix Grossman and his wife Beverly. Mr. Grossman is a decorated diver with over a dozen national diving titles and a World Masters Aquatic Championship gold medal. RBAC Head Dive Coach Scott Reich and Mr. Grossman will address the importance of fostering talent and the impact this scholarship has on shaping the future of young athletes in the sport of diving.
Two deserving divers will receive a financial award to support their training, education, and overall development as student-athletes in the diving community. This scholarship is a testament to the RBAC's commitment to nurturing the next generation of talented athletes and providing them with opportunities to thrive.
Members of the media, as well as parents, coaches, and supporters of diving, are cordially invited to attend this celebratory occasion. Please RSVP to philanthropy@rosebowlaquatics.org to confirm your attendance.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Time: 6:30 PM
Location: Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
360 North Arroyo Boulevard
Pasadena, CA
Vanessa Roberts
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
+1 6265640330
