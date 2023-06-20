Motobyo® Makes Buying a Used Car Easy, Fast and More Affordable for Everyday People
Buying a used car has always been a hassle – until Motobyo® created an online marketplace that gives buyers value and benefits that they cannot get at dealerships.
Designed by experienced tech and auto industry professionals, the Motobyo online platform enables buyers and sellers to complete a private transaction in a secure and transparent manner.
Unique Inventory Added to the Platform Each Day
— George Lekas, Founder & COO of Motobyo
“People complain about the process of buying cars all the time. It takes too long, it’s too confusing, and in the end, they’ll sign whatever it takes to get the heck out of the dealership,” said George Lekas, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Motobyo. “I’ve heard a million stories from car buyers over the years – no one enjoys haggling, or the feelings of dissatisfaction and frustration, wasting your time and costing you money. Motobyo cures these headaches by connecting buyers to sellers directly, without the need for a dealership visit.”
Everyday consumers are granted access to all the products and solutions previously only available at dealerships, including instant financing, auto insurance quotes, extended service contracts, DMV services in all 50 states, auto transport services and more.
With a growing base of customers now drawn from 48 states, Motobyo connects buyers directly to sellers in states as far-flung as Oregon, California, Arizona, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Florida and more.
The growing inventory of available used cars on the Motobyo platform is well over 160 vehicles each day, with brands including Toyota, Jeep, Ford, Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Nissan, Honda, and more – providing nationwide buyers with a diverse selection of available inventory.
Motobyo’s national partnership network, including Firestone Auto Care, Meineke, and Midas (car inspection and service), Credible (financing), The Zebra (insurance), Carfax (vehicle history); and uShip (vehicle transport), allows buyers to complete a transaction in a stress-free environment, without the hassles, pressure and fees associated with a dealership purchase.
To see all the cars for sale today, and to learn more about Motobyo visit https://motobyo.com.
