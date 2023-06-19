INSIDEA Sets New Standards For Remote Work Culture With Its Goa Retreat
INSIDEA, a leading remote work outsourcing platform, hosted an extraordinary company retreat in the vibrant coastal haven of Goa.
Our Goa retreat was an extraordinary experience that not only celebrated our achievements but also brought us together to meet the virtual team for the first time.”GOA, INDIA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INSIDEA, a prominent remote work outsourcing platform, recently organized a company retreat in Goa. INSIDEA’s global team members gathered to celebrate their remarkable achievement of 50 milestones within an incredibly short timeframe as well as breaking the barriers of remote teams with in-person bonding.
— Pratik Thakker - CEO and Founder : INSIDEA
Pratik Thakker, Founder & CEO at INSIDEA, rejoiced excitedly as he mentioned, “It was a surreal experience to meet the whole team for the first time and develop ever-lasting bonds. We firmly believe that breaking boundaries is not just limited to geographical distances but extends to cultural and emotional barriers as well. Our retreat exemplified this ethos and reinforced our vision of creating a global, connected workforce.”
The Goa retreat was extravagant, carefully orchestrated to celebrate the team’s accomplishments while fostering camaraderie and appreciation. Amidst the breathtaking backdrop of Goa’s sun-drenched beaches, the INSIDEA team delighted in the essence of the Goan culture, creating memories that will be cherished for a lifetime. The retreat served as a platform for team members to meet face-to-face, transcending the virtual barrier and solidifying bonds nurtured remotely.
Alex Lyhovez, INSIDEA’s country manager in Israel, expressed his awe at the warm Indian hospitality and vibrant Goan culture. “I am amazed and grateful for the incredible and unforgettable experience I had during INSIDEA’s retreat in Goa. The local culture, amazing people, and values that shaped our time there were exceptional. This was a once-in-a-lifetime event that I will always remember. I want to thank everyone who made this trip memorable and meaningful.”
Amidst the sightseeing, delectable local cuisine, exhilarating pool parties, engaging conferences, and immersive team bonding activities, the INSIDEA team experienced a profound sense of appreciation and belonging within the INSIDEA family. The retreat provided a platform for individuals to showcase their talent, exchange knowledge, and strengthen the bond that makes INSIDEA stand out in the remote work industry.
An excited team member shared her experience - “The INSIDEA Goa retreat was so much fun! It was like stepping into a dream. Meeting my remote team in person was amazing. We had a great time together, making our work feel even more special.”
INSIDEA has set a new standard for remote work environments, redefining what it means to work together as a united global team.
Jennifer Fernandes
INSIDEA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube