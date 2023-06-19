Project Portfolio Management Market SWOT Analysis, Top Players –Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Planview, Inc

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for improved project selection process and rising focus on objective business goals are some key factors driving

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report, titled ‘Global Project Portfolio Management Market’, can be considered a profound analysis of the global Project Portfolio Management industry that focuses on crucial data and information pertaining to the sales and revenue shares. The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Project Portfolio Management market. The report offers a holistic coverage of the Project Portfolio Management market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry

The global project portfolio management market size reached USD 4.48 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global project portfolio management market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for improved project selection process, and increasing focus on objective business goals. Rising need for gaining a full understanding of project processes and resource allocation is also expected to boost global project portfolio management market growth over the forecast period.

However, organizational concerns regarding data security is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global project portfolio management market over the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market through extensive profiling of the key competitors. The section on the competitive analysis covers product portfolio, company overview, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, revenue and gross profit margins, and market position. It also sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships occurring in the market.

Some major companies in the global market report include: Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Planview, Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Planisware SAS, Workfront, Inc., Changepoint Corporation, Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ServiceNow, Inc., and SAP SE

The report further segments the global Project Portfolio Management market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global project portfolio management market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

The all-inclusive report on the Global Project Portfolio Management Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Project Portfolio Management market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Project Portfolio Management market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

