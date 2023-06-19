Machine Vision Market SWOT Analysis, Top Players – Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing requirement for automation and quality inspection is driving machine vision market revenue growth

The latest research report, titled 'Global Machine Vision Market', can be considered a profound analysis of the global Machine Vision industry that focuses on crucial data and information pertaining to the sales and revenue shares. The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Machine Vision market.

The global machine vision market size is expected to reach USD 20.3 billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Increasing requirement for automation and quality inspection is driving global machine vision market revenue growth. Machine vision has several advantages in automation. Machine vision inspection is widely recognized as a critical component of production line automation. The use of inline inspection lowers manufacturing costs, improves customer satisfaction, and eliminates waste. It is essential for maintaining product and batch integrity, as well as avoiding batch mix.

Machine vision systems are also widely used in vision-guided robotics systems The advancement of industrial robots has significantly increased the efficiency of manufacturing. While individuals still change jigs or settings according to a plan, calibrate the system, and run tests and revisions before commencing production, vision-guided robots are gaining traction as a method to eliminate this time-consuming task.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market through extensive profiling of the key competitors. The section on the competitive analysis covers product portfolio, company overview, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, revenue and gross profit margins, and market position. It also sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships occurring in the market.

Some major companies in the global market report include: Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, TKH Group, National Instruments Corp., Sony Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Intel Corporation.

The report further segments the global Machine Vision market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global machine vision market based on component, deployment, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

Hardware

Software

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

General

Robotics Cell

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor

Consumer Electronics

Glass

Metals

Wood & Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Packaging

Rubber & Plastics

Printing

Machinery

Solar Panel Manufacturing

Textiles

